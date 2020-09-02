NBA Trade Rumours: Giannis Antetokounmpo Might Move To Miami Heat If Bucks Lose Playoffs

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. With Giannis' free agency fast approaching, multiple reports have spoken about a possible Giannis trade. While previous reports linked Giannis Antetokounmpo with Golden State Warriors and Toronto Warriors, latest rumours about a Giannis to Miami Heat trade are heating up.

NBA trade rumours: Will there be a Giannis to Miami Heat trade?

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo could follow in LeBron James' footsteps and sign up with Miami Heat. As per Amick, Giannis could to traded to the Heat if the Bucks lose to them during the playoffs. He added that according to a front office executive of a team, that is a huge possibility as Giannis apparently doesn't want to play for a "regular-season-only kind of team" anymore. If the Bucks exit the playoffs early, Giannis could be demanding a trade.

While Raptors and Warriors have been teams linked with Giannis, the Heat was reportedly been wanting to acquire the 'Greek Freak' for years. According to a Heavy.com report in February, the Heat have been trying to convince Giannis to join their teams for some time now. A general manager reportedly added that the team wants to make a "good pitch" for Giannis, and are planning accordingly. "They want to be able to make that good pitch, with Jimmy Butler and Spo (coach Erik Spoelstra) and Pat Riley, that's important to them. And it starts with Giannis."

Giannis trade: Can the Heat afford a Giannis to Miami Heat trade?

Over the years, the Heat has kept enough cap space open to sign the reigning NBA MVP to a max deal. Currently, Jimmy Butler and KZ Okpala are on guaranteed contracts post the 2020-21 season, which gives the Heat many options. The Heat have are currently leading 1-0 after the Bucks fell 104-115 on Tuesday. Butler led his team to victory with 40-points, while Giannis scored a near-triple double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

The best of Khris from Game 1: pic.twitter.com/B5qqzD80Dd — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 1, 2020

Earlier this year, Giannis had spoken about staying in Milwaukee till they kept winning. The interview had sparked more rumours, including the Warriors eyeing Giannis, wanting to trade him for Andrew Wiggins. The Raptors too, are rumoured to be freeing cap space so they can afford Giannis Antetokounmpo. Apart from the above-mentioned teams, the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have also been linked with Giannis.

