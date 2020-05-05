Jimmy Butler Reveals Why He Hasn't Watched A Single Episode Of The Last Dance

The Michael Jordan documentary - The Last Dance - is generating phenomenal amounts of weekly viewership numbers. Two episodes of the 10-part documentary are released every Sunday. Six episodes into the series, The Last Dance is arguably the most-watched sports documentary of all time. However, one popular NBA figure who has not yet watched a single episode of the documentary series is Miami Heat star, Jimmy Butler.

Also Read | 76ers co-owner says opening of training facilities is not the start of NBA return

The Jimmy Butler vs Derrick Rose face-off from 2015 playoffs

Also Read | Kobe Bryant documentary 'definitely going to happen' after The Last Dance: Magic Johnson

Jimmy Butler claims he hasn't watched a single episode of Michael Jordan documentary - The Last Dance

Jimmy Butler recently went live on Instagram with USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe and her partner Sue Bird. When asked about the Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, Jimmy Butler responded by saying, "I haven’t seen this MJ doc. I haven't seen it. Everybody around my house puts it on every TV. And I'm just like, you know what? Everybody is watching it, so I'm gonna go outside and work on my true calling, and I just kick a soccer ball around. ... I've been working on my game."

Butler was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2011 and stayed with the franchise for six years before leaving for Minnesota Timberwolves. Jimmy Butler moved to Miami Heat before the start of the 2019-20 season after playing for the 76ers for a single season. The Jimmy Butler quarantine has been on since the NBA was suspended earlier this year. Interestingly, amid the Jimmy Butler quarantine, the Miami Heat star sent hoops to all of his Heat teammates so they could indulge in practice sessions amid the lockdown.

Also Read | Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance sheds light on gambling issues

Also Read | Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance director opens up on MJ & Kobe Bryant's close relationship

Jimmy Butler talks about his relationship with Miami Heat great Dwayne Wade

Just got around to watching the interview Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe did on Instagram live last night with Jimmy Butler. Really entertaining and always great to hear Butler talk about his relationship with Dwyane Wade and what it’s like playing for the Heat. pic.twitter.com/ugMKZuN6TP — Will Manso (@WillManso) May 3, 2020

Also Read | Jimmy Butler recalls Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater that eliminated the 76ers in Game 7