Jimmy Butler Recalls Kawhi Leonard's Buzzer-beater That Eliminated The 76ers In Game 7

Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers came agonisingly close to winning the 2019 NBA Finals. However, the Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater during Raptors vs 76ers Game 7 meant the Raptors advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. Jimmy Butler, who played his last game for the 76ers that night, was under the basket when Leonard made the buzzer-beater. Butler, who is now with the Miami Heat under a four-year $142M deal, said that the Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater still stings a little.

Also read | Who won the 2019 NBA Finals? Raptors 2019 roster and NBA finals

Jimmy Butler on the Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater during the Raptors vs 76ers Game 7

During his recent Instagram Live with WNBA star Sue Bird and soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Jimmy Butler recalled the moment when Kawhi Leonard made the shot while he was under the rim. He had previously talked about the Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater during the Raptors vs 76ers Game 7 while on JJ Redick's podcast in March. He stated that a lot of thoughts were going on in his head, including his future in Philadelphia after they lost the game. Back then, he even wondered what would have happened if the game went to overtime and they won. He even added that he is extremely happy with the Heat and wouldn't mind staying there for the rest of his career. Jimmy Butler was averaging 20.2 points per game before this season was suspended, leading the Heat to a 41-24 win-loss record.

Also read | Drake shows off his 2019 NBA Finals Championship ring gifted by the Toronto Raptors

This was awesome. Jimmy Butler talks with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe about his relationship with Dwayne Wade & playing in Miami.



“How happy are you there?”



“I’m hella happy.”@nbc6 @NBC6Sports pic.twitter.com/1HvxdX4Zox — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) May 3, 2020

Also read | Jimmy Butler thinks white players can't guard him: Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater

Also read | Jimmy Butler sends portable hoops to Miami Heat teammates and coaches during lockdown