CA Vs TY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Cathay LifeTigers will square off against Taiyuan Textiles for the 2020 Women's Super Basketball League Finals Game 1. The game will be held on Friday, June 19 at 4:30 PM IST at the Banqiao Stadium in Taiwan. Fans can play the CA vs TY Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CA vs TY Dream11 prediction, CA vs TY Dream11 team and CA vs TY Dream11 top picks.

CA vs TY Dream11 prediction: Cathay Life preview

Cathay Life are currently leading the league, and have reached the finals with an unbeaten record. Cathay Life have won all of their games this season and are on a flawless 15-game winning streak. They last played against Taiyuan Textiles, whom they defeated with a massive 104-60 margin. Before playing Taiyuan, they played against Taiwan Power Women, where they bagged the win with a 98-36 scoreline.

CA vs TY Dream11 prediction: Taiyuan preview

Taiyuan currently stand second on the points table. Out of the 15 games they have played so far, they have lost 8 games and won 7 games. They lost their last game against Cathay Life on June 16 with a 104-60 score. They won their game before that to Chunghua Telecom Women with a 73-56 scoreline. Taiyuan have lost three out of their last five games.

CA vs TY Dream11 team squad

CA vs TY Dream11 team squad – Cathay Life (CA)

Huang Fan-Shan, Jou-Chen Huang, Pin Lo, Chen Yu-Chun, Wu Yi-Ting, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Han Ya-En, Lan Hao-Yu, Ling-Chuan Huang, Li You-Ruei, Lin Yu-Ting, Wang Wei-Lin, Ou Jie, Wei-An Chen and Yang Qing.

CA vs TY Dream11 team squad – Taiyuan (TY)

Chen Yi-Feng, Lin Wan-Yu, Shen Hsin, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Zhang Xin-Ke, Ching Cho, Chen Ting-Yu, Feng Xin-Lian, Hsieh Jung-Chu, Liu Jun-Yi, Wu Ying Jie, Lin Wen-Yu and Tsai Pei-Chen.

CA vs TY Dream11 top pics

Cathay Life

Han Ya-En

Zheng Yi-Xiu

Lin Yu-Ting

Chen Yu-Chun

Jou-Chen Huang

Taiyuan

Hsiao-Tong Peng

Ching Cho

Tsai Pei-Chen

Liu Jun-Yi

Chen Yi-Feng

CA vs TY Dream11 prediction

Cathay Life will start as favourites against Taiyuan in the Women's Super Basketball League Finals Game 1.

Note: The CA vs TY Dream11 prediction and CA vs TY Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The CA vs TY Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

