Carmelo Anthony LASHES OUT At Heckler Demanding His Retirement During Pelicans Game

Before Carmelo Anthony found a home with the Portland Trail Blazers, the NBA veteran was out of the league for a year. Having spoken about contemplated retirement, Anthony is currently playing his second season with the Blazers. However, talks about his retirement continue. During the team's game against New Orleans, a heckler asked Anthony about his retirement — only to be asked by the veteran to shut up.

Carmelo Anthony calls out heckler during Trail Blazers game against Pelicans

Pelicans fan “Carmelo, you need to retire”



Melo “Shut yo ass up”



pic.twitter.com/zUpVLUMXb4 https://t.co/LY0o7lJUwA — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 18, 2021

“Carmelo, you need to retire!” a fan yelled during the Trail Blazers vs Pelicans third quarter. After a difficult spell before rejoining the NBA, the 36-year-old was not going to let the comment go without a retort. “Shut yo’ a** up," Anthony said in response, the footage being included in the broadcast.

Carmelo Anthony retirement

Last year, Anthony spoke about retirement, and how his situation had made him contemplate the move. Before signing with the Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony was out of the NBA for around a year. He played 10 games for the Houston Rockets before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They then waived him in February last year, after which he did not sign up with any team. He reportedly called his agent and decided to announce his retirement if no one called. His agent, however, refused to let him announce his retirement.

Carmelo Anthony stats

This season, Anthony is averaging 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, shooting 39.6% from the field.

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers highlights

Damian Lillard dropped 43 points to lead the team to their sixth back-to-back victory. Lillard also added 16 assists, making this his third straight game with at least 30 points and 10 assists. The team was without CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. "I just wanted to attack, make an aggressive move. I was able to get some space. I drew contact and I just focused on the finish," Lillard said after the win.

"Our guys fought hard, but we just could not contain him at all," said Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy. "Stopping them is 90% stopping him, " he added. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson scored team-high 36 points for the Pelicans. Lonzo Ball added 21.

Carmelo Anthony net worth

According to Celebrity net worth, Carmelo Anthony is worth $160 million. He is currently signed to a one-year, $2,564,753 contract with the Trail Blazers.

