Carmelo Anthony Nearly Retired From Basketball Before Trail Blazers Call Up: Report

Basketball News

In recent interviews and podcasts, Carmelo Anthony revealed that he contemplated retirement as no team would call him and he felt his NBA career was over.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Carmelo Anthony

Last year, NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony almost retired after being out of the league for almost a year. In recent interviews and podcasts, Carmelo Anthony revealed that he contemplated retirement as no team would call him and he felt his NBA career was over. However, on November 19, the ten-time NBA All-Star joined the Portland Trail Blazers in a non-guaranteed deal. 

Carmelo Anthony retirement: Carmelo Anthony had decided to retire before the Trail Blazers called him

Before signing with the Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony was out of the NBA for around a year. He played 10 games for the Houston Rockets before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They then waived him in February last year, after which he did not sign up with any team. Out of the league for almost a year, the NBA veteran admitted to losing hope and accepting that he might not play in the NBA again. He reportedly called his agent and decided to announce his retirement if no one called. His agent, however, refused to let him announce his retirement.

Also read | Carmelo Anthony retirement: Melo expresses desire to finish NBA career with Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony retirement: Carmelo Anthony's wife wanted him to join the Trail Blazers

His wife too wanted him to play with the Trail Blazers as she thought it was the space for him. She believed that getting away would help Carmelo Anthony enjoy and be at peace. Anthony revealed that she believed he would get the love back in Portland and would end up loving the game again. He admitted that they called when he most needed the team and he is determined to take advantage of the situation. 

Also read | Carmelo Anthony pens down emotional tribute following Kobe Bryant's death

Carmelo Anthony Retirement: Carmelo Anthony wants to retire while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers

During the interview, Carmelo Anthony revealed that he feels happy with the Trail Blazers and he likes the group. When he joined the team, it had felt like a homecoming party for him. Anthony also gets along with the coaches and is always discussing what he could do to help out young players and the team in general. Anthony further added that he would love to continue playing for the Trail Blazers and feels like he could end his career with them. 

Also read | Carmelo Anthony scared of Zion Williamson's quick rise after Pelicans beat Trail Blazers

Anthony is currently averaging at 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 games. He played his last NBA 2019-20 game vs Phoenix Suns on March 11, where he scored 21 points while shooting 56.3% from the field. The NBA was suspended last Wednesday after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Though no confirmed date has been announced, the league might return mid-June. 

Also read | Carmelo Anthony drops career-high 62 points to set NYC on fire 6 years ago; watch video

First Published:
