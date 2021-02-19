Steph Curry Has Funny Befitting Response For Reporter's Unusual Question On Wife Ayesha

The Golden State Warriors pulled off a surprising comeback this week, beating the Miami Heat in a 120-112 OT thriller. With Draymond Green and many others sidelined, the Warriors were expected to lose. However, Steph Curry carried the team to victory, his clutch shot securing the team's win.

A reporter brings up Ayesha after Steph Curry clutch vs Heat

Daggggerrrrrrr — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) February 18, 2021

Like most of Dub Nation, Ayesha Curry was excited over the Warriors' win over the Heat on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Ayesha wrote "Daggggerrrrrrr" after Curry's shot.

“That’s my wife, we talk all the time.” 😂



Steph’s reaction to this question is priceless pic.twitter.com/Dq3wYfxL7Z — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 18, 2021

Eventually, Ayesha's response made it to Curry's postgame interview. Curry was told that Ayesha tweeted the word after the game, and asked how often do they interact after games. Curry's reaction was a little confused. "She's my wife," Curry answered, asking what does the question mean. He later added that she lends him the utmost support, even asking if they were trying to get him in trouble.

Dumbass question, of course they talk all the time, they're married lmao — Ψ アルバートジョン Ψ (@beerrttybrates) February 18, 2021

Wtf was even asking that dumbass question?! Lmao 😂🤦🏻‍♂️ — Don L. 🇵🇭🇺🇸 (@sf_game) February 18, 2021

“How often do you guys talk...and what’s that relationship like?”

🤨🤨🤨 — kev (@kevkage_) February 18, 2021

Lmfao that was one of the worst questions I’ve ever heard — Mr. Nice Guy (@kford408) February 18, 2021

Warriors vs Heat highlights

“Utmost confidence it will fall eventually,” Curry said after the game. He spoke about missing, and admitted that not losing confidence is huge. With around one minute left in overtime, Curry shot a three. Moments later, he assisted Andrew Wiggins for another one. Curry finished the game with 25 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds, playing a season-high 42 minutes.

Jimmy Butler scored a triple-double for the team with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. The team did not trail in regulation but ended up giving away their lead down the stretch. Curry made a three with 2:26 left in the final period, closing in 103-101. Kent Bazemore made back-to-back shots to tie it at 103.

“The last few minutes of the fourth we were just scrambling out there and I thought Baze kind of led the charge. He really made some huge plays for us and kept us in it," head coach Steve Kerr said after the game.

Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points while Kendrick Nunn had 19 points for the Heat.

(Image credits: Steph Curry Instagram)