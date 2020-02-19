Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein To Resign As Early As Wednesday: Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach John Beilein are expected to part ways as early as Wednesday. ESPN broke out the news on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) stating John Beilein had serious discussions with the franchise and both parties have agreed to move separate ways. Cavaliers associate head coach JB Bickerstaff is reportedly set to take over from Beilein after the team returns from the All-Star Break.

Story filed to ESPN: After a brief and tumultuous tenure, John Beilein is leaving as Cleveland's coach. Associate HC JB Bickerstaff will be elevated to head coach. Beilein's expected to say goodbye to staff and players on Wednesday upon team's return from All-Star Break. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2020

Cavaliers head coach John Beilein contract details

John Beilein took over the reins at Cavaliers only in May 2019. After a successful coaching career in college football, Beilein stepped up to take charge at Cleveland. He reportedly signed a four-year contract (with an option for another year) worth $4 million per season. However, the NBA rookie coach fell on his first game in charge losing to Orlando Magic in a low scoring game.

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: Cavaliers and John Beilein have discussed possibility of him stepping down as coach during the NBA All-Star Break. No decision’s been reached. After signing 5-year deal to leave Michigan, Beilein’s struggled w/ transition to NBA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020

What happened to John Beilein at Cavaliers?

John Beilein endured a torrid season at Cleveland. Cavaliers are currently bottom in the Eastern Conference with an abysmal 14-40 (win-loss) record. Along with Cavaliers' poor form, Beilein seemingly lost the support from his players after the former Michigan coach accidentally called his players 'thugs' during a filming session.

The franchise entered the All-Star weekend after a 127-105 win over Atlanta Hawks. It is reported that Beilein, as well as Cleveland officials, both believed it was his last game as head coach. While the news is not official yet, multiple outlets have reported that Beilein is willing to walk away from the remainder of his contract.

Cavaliers head coach: JB Bickerstaff to step up?

Since LeBron James left the franchise for the first time in 2010, John Beilein is the sixth coach to leave the franchise. Astonishingly, no coach has lasted over three seasons since then. It also includes Tyronn Lue, who won the NBA championship for Cavaliers in 2016.

JB Bickerstaff, who led Memphis Grizzlies from 2017 to 2019, will now take charge of the Cavaliers until the end of the season.

