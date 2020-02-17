The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

John Beilein Not Expected To Return As Cavaliers Coach Next Season: Reports

Basketball News

The Clevland Cavaliers record in the current season under John Beilein is 14-40, which is the second-worst record in the NBA after the Golden State Warriors.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
John Beilein

The Cleveland Cavaliers season has nothing short than a disaster and quite predictably, the man facing the heat for their failures is coach John Beilein. The former Michigan coach, who signed a five-year deal last May, could soon find himself without a job after the news emerged during the NBA All-Star Game about him possibly stepping down from his position. According to a tweet by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, a final decision has not yet been reached regarding the same.

Also Read: John Beilein Issues Heartfelt Apology To Cavaliers Players For 'bunch Of Thugs' Gaffe

NBA: John Beilein stint with Cavaliers 

Also Read: Cleveland Cavaliers Suffer WORST Home Loss In Franchise History On Andre Drummond's Debut

League sources have said that John Beilein has struggled to adapt to life in the NBA as a coach and has had a fallout with players along the way that has shaken the players' confidence in his leadership. Beilein was in news in early January following the news that the coach had told Cavaliers players they were playing "like a bunch of thugs" during a film session. However, Wojnarowski reported that John Beilein reached out to players individually to insist he instead meant to use the word 'slugs'. John Beilein has also dealt with some personal and family turmoil as his son Patrick was dismissed before the start of his first season as head coach at Niagara University. 

Also Read: Cavaliers Defend Rookie Coach John Beilein Amid Skid

NBA: Cavaliers current season

This is Beilein's first head-coaching job in the NBA. The Clevland Cavaliers' record in the current season stands at 14-40, which is the second-worst record in the NBA after the Golden State Warriors. Previously, the 67-year-old had coached in collegiate basketball from 1992 to 2019. He is best known for his 278-150 record across 12 seasons at Michigan. 

Also Read: Cavaliers End 12-game Home Skid, Beat Hawks 127-105

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHARJEEL IMAM ARRESTED FOR 2ND TIME
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IPL 2020: MUMBAI INDIANS FIXTURES
THEATRE COMMAND STRUCTURE IN INDIA