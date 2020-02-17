John Beilein Not Expected To Return As Cavaliers Coach Next Season: Reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers season has nothing short than a disaster and quite predictably, the man facing the heat for their failures is coach John Beilein. The former Michigan coach, who signed a five-year deal last May, could soon find himself without a job after the news emerged during the NBA All-Star Game about him possibly stepping down from his position. According to a tweet by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, a final decision has not yet been reached regarding the same.

NBA: John Beilein stint with Cavaliers

Sources: Beilein left for the All-Star break weighing his future as coach -- including the possibility that he's coached his final game, league sources tell ESPN. He has yet to make convey a decision, but there's been conversation w/ management about the option of a prompt exit. https://t.co/L5LVVyLiu4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020

League sources have said that John Beilein has struggled to adapt to life in the NBA as a coach and has had a fallout with players along the way that has shaken the players' confidence in his leadership. Beilein was in news in early January following the news that the coach had told Cavaliers players they were playing "like a bunch of thugs" during a film session. However, Wojnarowski reported that John Beilein reached out to players individually to insist he instead meant to use the word 'slugs'. John Beilein has also dealt with some personal and family turmoil as his son Patrick was dismissed before the start of his first season as head coach at Niagara University.

NBA: Cavaliers current season

This is Beilein's first head-coaching job in the NBA. The Clevland Cavaliers' record in the current season stands at 14-40, which is the second-worst record in the NBA after the Golden State Warriors. Previously, the 67-year-old had coached in collegiate basketball from 1992 to 2019. He is best known for his 278-150 record across 12 seasons at Michigan.

