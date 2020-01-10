John Beilein Issues Heartfelt Apology To Cavaliers Players For 'bunch Of Thugs' Gaffe

Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein has found himself caught between a rock and a hard place this week. In an off-day film session in a Detroit hotel earlier this week, the Cavaliers coach wanted to point out the team's lax approach in the NBA this season. In the process, John Beilein uttered a bizarre statement that led to an awkward silence in the room, according to an American sports channel's report. Now, the Cavaliers coach has issued an emotional apology to the Cavaliers.

Also Read | John Beilein Addresses Cavaliers Players And 'Bunch Of Thugs' Gaffe

John Beilein apology: Cavaliers coach apologises to players

At this hour members of #Cavs organization, who are not here with the team in Detroit, are still making calls and gathering facts after today's film session. Multiple players reached via text declined to comment https://t.co/s68dFwVOX1 — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 9, 2020

John Beilein was quoted as telling the Cavaliers players that they wore no longer "playing like a bunch of thugs". When a blank silence fell over the room, the report states that the Cleveland Cavaliers coach realised the weight of his words. Beilein then corrected himself by saying that he meant to say the word "slugs" instead of "thugs", in reference to the Cavaliers' sluggish approach in the later stages of the games this season.

Also Read | Cavaliers Defend Rookie Coach John Beilein Amid Skid

With a number of African-American players on the Cavaliers' roster, the damage was already done. However, John Beilein has now issued an apology to the players for his "bunch of thugs" statement. Beilein also reportedly met Cavaliers' General Manager Koby Altman after the incident. Altman is then reported to have spoken to the players in order to get a sense of their views regarding Beilein's statement.

Also Read | Trae Young Foundation Helps Eliminate USD 1 Million In Medical Debt For Atlanta Families

Also Read | Jimmy Butler Humiliates 'Soft' TJ Warren, Says Warren Is 'Not In My League'