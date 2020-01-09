The Debate
Celtics Fan Arrested For Throwing A Beer Can On The Court After Kemba Walker Was Ejected

Basketball News

A Boston Celtics fan was ejected from the Celtics home TD Garden after he threw a beer can towards the San Antonio Spurs bench on Wednesday night (Thursday IST)

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Celtics

A Boston Celtics fan was ejected from the Celtics home TD Garden after he threw a beer can towards the San Antonio Spurs bench on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The incident took place during Q3, when Celtics Kemba Walker was ejected from the game after back-to-back technical fouls. This happened while Walker was arguing on a non-call of an offensive foul on San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge. 

Also read | Gregg Popovich: San Antonio Spurs coach hints at retirement after Dirk Nowitzki reference

NBA 2019-20: Celtics fan arrested after throwing a beer can on the court after Kemba Walker was ejected

Also read | David Fizdale firing: Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr criticize Knicks over the coach's sacking

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens apologised to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich regarding the incident. He also apologised to the entire San Antonio Spurs team during the postgame press conference. Stevens stated that he hopes the fan is never allowed in an NBA arena again. The video shot captures the can land near the bench. The beer was spilt on the floor and the had to be cleaned before the game resumed. The Spurs defeated the Celtics 129-114. Walker had scored 6 points before getting ejected. 

Also read | Gregg Popovich labels NBA 'very boring', blasts lack of innovation in the league

NBA 2019-20: San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics highlights

Also read | DeMar DeRozan taken out by Gregg Popovich during Spurs vs Rockets, trade on the cards?

Published:
COMMENT
