Celtics Fan Arrested For Throwing A Beer Can On The Court After Kemba Walker Was Ejected

A Boston Celtics fan was ejected from the Celtics home TD Garden after he threw a beer can towards the San Antonio Spurs bench on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The incident took place during Q3, when Celtics Kemba Walker was ejected from the game after back-to-back technical fouls. This happened while Walker was arguing on a non-call of an offensive foul on San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge.

A fan threw a drink on the court after Kemba got ejected 🍺 pic.twitter.com/ACPQPLNVwK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2020

A fan was so upset after Kemba Walker got ejected that they threw their drink on to the court 😟 pic.twitter.com/u5gXgOkpWN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2020

Kemba got ejected after a hard foul and then a Boston fan threw a beer onto the court 😳 pic.twitter.com/FnHlzPZQbp — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 9, 2020

A Celtics official said the fan who threw the drink at the court was identified and arrested. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 9, 2020

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens apologised to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich regarding the incident. He also apologised to the entire San Antonio Spurs team during the postgame press conference. Stevens stated that he hopes the fan is never allowed in an NBA arena again. The video shot captures the can land near the bench. The beer was spilt on the floor and the had to be cleaned before the game resumed. The Spurs defeated the Celtics 129-114. Walker had scored 6 points before getting ejected.

NBA 2019-20: San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics highlights

