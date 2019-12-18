DeMar DeRozan Taken Out By Gregg Popovich During Spurs Vs Rockets, Trade On The Cards?

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich pulled out DeMar DeRozan with 4:46 minutes remaining during Q4 of the Spurs vs Rockets game. The San Antonio Spurs blew their 26-point lead against the Houston Rockets, losing 107-105. During key moments of the game, DeRozan was visibly sulking from the Spurs bench. DeRozan did not even clap for his teammates. DeMar DeRozan scored 12 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists during the game while shooting 5-of-13 from the field on Monday night.

NBA 2019-20: DeMar DeRozan pulled out of the Spurs vs Rockets game by head coach Gregg Popovich

Pop pulled DeMar DeRozan with 4:46 left, and he responded with some really bad body language.



I get being upset, but he was completely disengaged to the point of not clapping for teammates in a tight game.



Is it time for the Spurs to move on and trade him? pic.twitter.com/C1d8uk6LIT — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 17, 2019

Trade rumours have surrounded DeMar DeRozan since last season, but none have been confirmed yet. With the NBA trade deadline only two months away, reports are speculating the San Antonio Spurs finally making a move. The Spurs acquired DeRozan in a trade during summer 2018. They traded Kawhi Leonard to Toronto Raptors and acquired DeRozan. During DeRozan's first season with the Spurs, he averaged at 21.1 points, 6.2 assists, 6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in over 34.9 minutes per game while shooting 48.1% from the field, 15.6% from the three-pointer range and 83% from the free-throw line. This NBA season, DeRozan is averaging at 20.9 points, 5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 50.1% from the field, 31.3 % from the three-point range and 79.5% from the free-throw line. The Spurs are just 10-16 win-loss record in the NBA and are ranked 12th in the Western Conference. The Spurs will next face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night (Saturday morning IST) at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

