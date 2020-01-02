Gregg Popovich Labels NBA 'very Boring', Blasts Lack Of Innovation In The League

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has always had a way with words. Well, sort of. The longtime Spurs head coach is arguably among the most animated coaches in the NBA. In an interview with Mike Monroe of The Athletic, Gregg Popovich dropped another one of his signature quotes in the NBA.

NBA 'very boring' due to lack of innovation: Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich

“We all steal from each other, that’s the bottom line,” Popovich said. “None of us (is) innovative. We just look for somebody who did something well, and we copy it. And now we all penetrate and shoot 3s, which is very boring.” - Gregg Popovich to Mike Monroe of The Athletic.

Gregg Popovich did not hold back regarding his assessment of the NBA in recent times. The three-time NBA Coach of the Year also added that only has the NBA become 'boring' to watch, it has also become 'boring to coach'. With the San Antonio Spurs falling behind in the NBA's Western Conference, is Gregg Popovich finally tiring after 24 years in charge of the Spurs? Gregg Popovich's comments about the three-pointers are intriguing. No team across the Eastern and Western Conferences in the NBA this season has shot fewer threes per game than the Spurs.

“I think ‘homogenized’ might be the word that comes to mind. There is sort of a pattern that everybody is going to. It’s for a reason. It’s very difficult to guard, and you have got a whole generation of young players who were learning to shoot 3s at a young age. A lot of floor spacing, a lot of downhill pick-and-rolls. It’s a lot of people playing the same way. - Steve Kerr to Mike Monroe of The Athletic

Gregg Popovich did receive some support from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr regarding those comments. Steve Kerr believes that there is a pattern that the teams in the NBA are following, with a whole generation of newcomers learning to shoot three-pointers. However, the Warriors head coach does not believe that the trend has legs, which could mean that the trend could see a decline in the next decade or so.

