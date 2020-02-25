Celtics Vs Trail Blazers Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game In India And Preview

Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to face each other at the Moda Center on Tuesday night (Wednesday, February 26, 8:30 AM IST). Boston Celtics currently hold the third spot in the Eastern Conference NBA points table with 39 wins. While Portland Trail Blazers are on the 9th spot in Western Conference with 26 wins. Here are more details on the Celtics vs Trail Blazers live match such as the Celtics vs Blazer live streaming and Celtic vs Trail Blazers live score.

Celtics vs Trail Blazers live streaming: How to watch Celtics vs Trail Blazers live match on FanCode in India

Viewers can watch Celtics vs Trail Blazers live streaming online on the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch the Celtics vs Blazers live match or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As per the Celtics vs Trail Blazers game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday for Celtics vs Blazers live stream online. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed even for Celtics vs Trail Blazers live score and updates.

Celtics vs Trail Blazers live streaming: How to watch Celtics vs Trail Blazers live match on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can do Celtics vs Trail Blazers live streaming NBA 2019-20 games on the app Sony LIV. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month. Here is how to watch Celtics vs Trail Blazers live match on TV.

Celtics vs Trail Blazers live streaming: How to watch Celtics vs Trail Blazers live telecast in India

The Celtics vs Trail Blazers live match on TV can be watched on Sony TEN 1 channel while Celtics vs Trail Blazers live score can be followed on Sony's official social media pages.

Celtics vs Trail Blazers live streaming: Celtics vs Trail Blazers live score and preview

Despite losing their last game to LA Lakers, Boston Celtics are still in the playoffs race with eight wins from 10 games played. In their last game against LA Lakers, Boston Celtics came close to upsetting the Lakers, before losing the game 112-114 at the end. For Celtics Jayson Tatum managed to make a good impact in the game with 41 points while Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis scored 20 and 16 points each.

On the other hand, Portland Trail Blazers come into the contest after winning their previous game against Detroit Pistons 107-104. CJ McCollum put up a superb performance of 41 points, 9 rebounds and 12 assists. Carmelo Anthony added 32 more points and Hassan Whiteside chipped in with 16 points.