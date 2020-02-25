Was The Kobe Bryant Memorial Televised? How To Watch Kobe Bryant Memorial Video Replay?

To honour the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Staples Center hosted a public memorial on February 24. Various NBA stars like LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry attended the Kobe Bryant memorial. Here is where you could watch the Kobe Bryant memorial video replay.

Kobe Bryant memorial video: Kobe Bryant memorial replay on Youtube

The Kobe Bryant memorial video was televised live by many TV channels, but it was also live-streamed on YouTube. Kobe Bryant memorial televised by ESPN was followed by the entire two hour Kobe Bryant memorial replay being uploaded on YouTube.

Also read | Was LeBron James at the Kobe Bryant memorial? Fans curious about James not being filmed

Kobe Bryant memorial video: Where was the Kobe Bryant memorial televised?

American news channels like ABC News Live and CBS All-Access showed the Kobe Bryant memorial live on American TV. ABC News even did a special commercial-free broadcast of the show. CBS All-Acess required viewers to have a subscription in order to watch the memorial. NBC also did a free telecast of the memorial. Other channels like Fox 11 and Entertainment Tonight also covered the event live. Here is where you could watch the Kobe Bryant memorial replay.

Also read | Shaquille O’Neal draws laughter during Kobe Bryant memorial, talks about 'Mamba mentality'

Kobe Bryant memorial video: Where can you watch the Kobe Bryant memorial replay?

Apart from ESPN's Kobe Bryant memorial replay, fans can watch the replay on NBC News NOW. The American news channel will be showing the entire Kobe Bryant memorial replay on their channel at 8:00 PM EST. Other highlight channels also uploaded the Kobe Bryant memorial replay by dividing the entire service into small parts.

Also read | Beyonce performs at Kobe Bryant's memorial, opens with his favourite song

Kobe Bryant memorial: Michael Jordan speech on Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan even talked about how people were usually surprised that he and Kobe Bryant were close friends. Jordan added that while people were busy comparing him and Bryant, all he wanted to do was talk to Kobe Bryant. Jordan talked about how Bryant was like his younger sibling, and would always reach out during odd hours. When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of Michael Jordan died with him. Jordan promised to live with their memories and knew that he tried to help in every way he could.

Also read | Michael Jordan talks up crying face meme in his Kobe Bryant speech, Vanessa Bryant smiles