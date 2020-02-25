Sabrina Ionescu Makes 2k-1k-1k History Hours After Eloquence At Kobe Bryant's Memorial

Sabrina Ionescu is a name that basketball fans will hear for the years to come. The Sabrina Ionescu stats section read a return of 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, which was impressive, especially against a formidable Stanford side. On the night, however, Sabrina Ionescu did not just pull Oregon to victory at the Maples Pavilion. Against the Stanford Cardinal, Sabrina Ionescu became the first player in college basketball to register 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. The Sabrina Ionescu stats section, therefore, made history on the night.

Sabrina Ionescu basketball rampage writes history

Sabrina Ionescu became the first player in NCAA Division I basketball history to race to 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds against the Stanford Cardinal. With a return of 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, Sabrina Ionescu also notched her 26th career triple-double at the Maples Pavilion on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). However, few were aware of the Sabrina Ionescu Kobe Bryant link that propelled her to write history.

Sabrina Ionescu Kobe Bryant combine propels Oregon star to fame

It was a case of No. 3 versus No. 4 as Oregon took on Stanford at the Maples Pavilion this week. A 74-66 victory for Oregon was led by Satou Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu herself. The Oregon star's historic feat came just hours after she attended the Kobe Bryant memorial. At the Kobe Bryant Memorial, Ionescu revealed that she still texts Kobe Bryant, her mentor, even after the tragic helicopter crash over Calabasas earlier this year. “The last one I sent him said, ‘I miss you. May you rest in peace, my dear friend,’” Ionescu said during her speech at the Kobe Bryant memorial. “The texts go through, but no response. It still feels like he’s there, on the other end. That the next time I pick up my phone, he would have hit me back. Sometimes, I find myself still waiting.”

The Sabrina Ionescu Kobe Bryant link was on show against Stanford. Ionescu also coached Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna Bryant's team on occasion. On Monday night, Sabrina Ionescu reached the milestone off her ninth rebound of the game in the dying minutes of Q3 action. She racked up 1,000 assists against UCLA earlier this month, while her NCAA-record 25th career triple-double came last weekend.

