Celtics Vs Wizards Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Eastern Conference giants Boston Celtics will face off against the Washington Wizards in the NBA regular-season on Friday. The game will be played at the TD Garden in Boston and will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Saturday, January 9. Here's a look at how to watch Celtics vs Wizards live stream, team news, and our prediction for the same.

Celtics vs Wizards prediction and preview

The Boston Celtics are on a three-game winning run as they host the Washington Wizards on Friday night. The Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have been impressive this season and have duly recovered from a slow start. The duo combined for 48 points in their 107-15 win over NBA finalists Miami Heat and needed Payton Pritchard's putback with two-tenths of a second left to cap off a thrilling game with the win. Boston have only lost one of their last six games and could jump ahead in the Eastern Conference standings with a win on Friday night.

🎥 From Boston, Coach Brooks gives the latest on Russell Westbrook, Rui Hachimura's ability to guard all five positions, and more.#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/1i6kur3B6l — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 7, 2021

The Washington Wizards have largely struggled this season, registering only two wins in eight games so far. The Wizards suffered a 141-136 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers last time out, despite Bradley Beal's insane 60-point haul. Washington have shown the resolve to come back after suffering defeats in their first five games and will need to muster all their strength to seal bragging rights at the TD Garden. The Celtics are natural favourites, but the Wizards do pack a punch with an in-form Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook.

Celtics vs Wizards team news: Injured and doubtful players

Boston Celtics: Tristan Thompson, Jeff Teague, Grant Williams, Robert Williams III, Carsen Edwards (day-to-day), Javonte Green, Romeo Langford (out)

Tristan Thompson, Jeff Teague, Grant Williams, Robert Williams III, Carsen Edwards (day-to-day), Javonte Green, Romeo Langford (out) Washington Wizards: Russell Westbrook (day-to-day)

Celtics vs Wizards team news: Predicted starting line-up

Boston Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Tristan Thompson

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Tristan Thompson Washington Wizards: Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant

NBA live stream: How to watch Celtics vs Wizards live stream?

In India, the live broadcast of NBA 2020/21 will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. There will be no official live streaming for the game either in India. Fans in India will have to buy an NBA League PASS to watch LIVE games on the NBA App. The game begins at 6:00 AM IST on Saturday, January 9.

(Image Courtesy: Celtics, Wizards Twitter)