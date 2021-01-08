Lakers Looking Forward To Celebrate NBA Title Win At The White House Ahead Of Trump Exit

In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan had taken to inviting championship teams to DC after the season was over. The tradition continued, with players looking forward to celebrating their victory with the President of the United States. However, when Trump was sworn in on January 20, 2017, the tradition was halted.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

After Steph Curry's 'hesitation' to visit after the Golden State Warriors 2017 victory, Trump tweeted about withdrawing the invitation. Players, including LeBron James, had a strong reaction to the event, calling him out on their social media platforms. "U bum," James wrote in 2017, "@StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!".

Now, as the Los Angeles Lakers have won their 17th NBA title, the Lakers and James are once again excited to visit the White House. James had replied to a tweet by Draymond Green, saying he will go back to the White House, even taking tequila and wine with him.

YO we back up in there my G!!! I’m taking my tequila and vino too! 😁😁😁 🥃🥃🍷🍷 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020

Lakers White House visit to be done after Joe Biden is sworn in?

Lakers are 'looking forward to reconvening' tradition of visiting the White House to celebrate their championship once Joe Biden is sworn in, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/mfOwMcpFij — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2021

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers are looking forward to resuming the NBA's tradition to go to the White House. However, a date is yet to be set. Reports add that COVID-19 protocols will be taken seriously, where they will look at a time where the Lakers will play the Washington Wizards at home – along with when Biden is free. As of now, the NBA has only released a schedule for the first half of the 2020-21 season.

LeBron James White House visit

Coincidentally, the last time the NBA champions visited the White House was in 2016 – when the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first title. However, as Trump becoming the president clashed with the league's values, the visits have been halted for four years now. James – who won his fourth title – will be able to rekindle the tradition with Biden.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram, AP)