NBA Scores: Nets Thrash 76ers, Trail Blazers Rout Timberwolves As Lakers Stumble Vs Spurs

The NBA threw five exciting games for their fans during the regular season on Thursday, January 7. The Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers all managed to record wins in crucial games. However, defending champions Los Angeles Lakers fell to their third defeat of the campaign. Here's a look at all the NBA scores, results, key moments and highlights from the action on Thursday night.

NBA highlights: Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets recorded their fifth win of the campaign despite the absences of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Joe Harris racked up 28 points against the NBA's leading team as the Nets roared to a 122-109 win against the 76ers at the Barclays Center. LeVert also had 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Jarrett Allen added 15 points and 11 boards for the Nets. Shake Milton managed 24 points, seven rebounds and one assist for the Sixers, with the entire team currently in quarantine.

NBA highlights: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Andre Drummond racked up 22 points and 15 rebounds while Larry Nance Jr. added 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 94-90 at the FexEdForum Arena. Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Brandon Clarke had 14 points. Dillon Brooks scored 11 but was 4 of 13 from the field.

NBA highlights: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic finished the game with 38 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds on his return to the team as the Mavs recorded a sensational 124-117 win against the Denver Nuggets in overtime. Nikola Jovic led the Nuggets with 38 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

NBA highlights: Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs

The defending NBA champions suffered their third defeat of the campaign when they fell to a 109-118 loss against the Spurs at the Staple Center. Veterans LaMarcus Aldrige (28 points) and DeMar DeRozan (18 points, 8 assists) led the way in LA as the Spurs grabbed their fourth win of the season. LeBron James racked up 27 points, 12 assists and six rebounds for the Lakers.

NBA highlights: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard was the star of the show for the Trail Blazers dropping 39 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals on 13-of-21 from the field and 7-of-12 from the 3-point line. The Trail Blazers handed the Timberwolves a 135-117 thrashing on Thursday night as Ryan Saunders' side suffered their sixth consecutive defeat.

Image Credits - Spurs, Nets Instagram / Trail Blazers Twitter