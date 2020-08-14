Charles Barkley Claims Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade Carried Shaquille O'Neal In HEATED Debate

Over the past few years in their career as NBA analysts, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal have provided some hard-hitting banter in the studio. The NBA Hall of Famers have time and again taken shots at each other in the studio and did the same while analysing the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets. When Shaquille O'Neal claimed that he knew better due to his experience, Charles Barkley hit back by suggesting that much of the Los Angeles Lakers legend's success was owed to Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade.

Charles Barkley trolls Shaquille O'Neal in epic fashion; claims Kobe Bryant, Dwayne Wade carried his 'fat a**'

Analyzing the Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets first half on NBA on TNT, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal exchanged verbal blows. The Lakers legend commented that the Trail Blazers, except for Damian Lillard, needed to step up against the Nets after the first half. Shaq said that he was speaking from championship experience and mentioned former teammates Robert Horry and James Posey from his Lakers and Miami Heat days when explaining how stars should complement each other. The Lakers legend is, after all, a four-time NBA champion and a three-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team member.

"I speak from having... championship experience."



Shaq vs. Chuck rolls on. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aNvN7Noafk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 14, 2020

Charles Barkley, however, hit back in typical Chuck fashion and countered with one of the go-to arguments against Shaq’s multiple championship runs. The former Philadelphia 76ers star savagely replied saying that the Lakers legend should not forget how Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade carried his 'fat a**'. Charles Barkley had, incidentally, used the same response in 2018 when he and Shaq argued on Dwane Casey and former Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan. Shaq had then replied by saying 'Google me, Chuck.'

Shaquille O'Neal is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history and has lifted four NBA championships in his 19-year career. Shaq was part of Phil Jackson's Lakers era, where, along with Kobe Bryant, he helped the franchise to a three-peat. Shaq then left for Miami Heat, where he combined with Dwyane Wade to win the NBA championship in 2006. Charles Barkley, on the other hand, enjoyed a 16-year career at the top level, but the NBA championship always eluded him. Charles Barkley was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2006, while Shaq was inducted 10 years later in 2016.

