Kobe Bryant Knew Damian Lillard Would Take NBA By Storm With Swagger In 2013: Watch

Damian Lillard is currently in the NBA bubble, hoping to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a deep playoffs run. Following his 51-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Lillard is averaging over 30 points at the Orlando bubble. On Wednesday, Lillard tied his career-high of 61 points against the Dallas Mavericks. Currently in his eighth NBA season, Lillard started playing with the Trail Blazers in 2013, where is won the Rookie of the Year, and also earned the respect of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant was sure Damian Lillard would create his mark in the NBA during rookie year in 2013

Bryant and Lillard faced each other in April 2013, where Bryant finished the game with 47 points and 8 rebounds, while Lillard posted 39 points and 9 assists. During his post-game interview, Bryant was clearly impressed by Lillard's performance and praised him during the interview. According to Bryant, Lillard was "serious" and "not afraid of anything". "He’s got the whole package: he’s got the three-ball, he’s got the mid-range, get on to the rim obviously. And we just had to go get him," Bryant explained.

Lillard was also recently compared to Kobe Bryant by retired NBA player Raja Bell, who compared the two NBA icons while of the ‘The Ringer NBA Show’. "They both have that killer’ mentality. I feel like Dame is the closest thing to Kobe that there is in the game," Bell explained.

Kobe Bryant motivated Damian Lillard during the 2014 All-Star game

Kobe Bryant and Damian Lillard played together for the Western Conference team during the 2014 All-Star game. However, Lillard felt a little disappointed after playing for only eight minutes. Bryant was the one who spoke to the young rookie, reminding Lillard that he was the one who belongs as an All-Star. "You’re right where you’re supposed to be with everyone here. You’re an All-Star. Just keep working young fella," The five-time NBA champion told Lillard. Before the All-Star game, Bryant had also encouraged people to vote for players like Lillard.

Damian Lillard stats: Lillard 61 points career-high against Dallas Mavericks

Damian Lillard stats, NBA standings

Since then, Lillard has made five more All-Star appearances and has also been selected in the All-NBA team four times. While the Trail Blazers are yet to win a title, Lillard continues to play for the team. He is currently signed on a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension with the team. This season, Lillard is averaging 29.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8 assists per game. With his 61-point performance on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Lillard has earned the Trail Blazers the eighth spot in the NBA playoffs.

(Image source: NBA official site, NBA stats official Twitter)