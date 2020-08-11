Dwyane Wade Pokes Fun At LeBron's Bare-chested Miami-style Pregame Outfit On National TV

LeBron James arrived at the Lakers vs Nuggets game in some unusual Miami-style attire. Since James has never sported such a look, his friend and retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade chose to mock the Lakers star for his 'Miami' look. Both Wade and James played together at Miami Heat before James left to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.

dwyane wade is giving lebron’s look a spin. 😭 pic.twitter.com/a5hZfmIXZH — LeagueFits (@leaguefits) August 11, 2020

Dwyane Wade mocks LeBron James' pre-game outfit before Lakers vs Nuggets game

The Lakers have performed inconsistently at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, losing to the Raptors, OKC Thunder, Rockets and Indiana Pacers before registering a last-gasp win over the Denver Nuggets. James has spoken about his life at the bubble and how difficult it has been without his family. However, he is slowly adjusting to the bubble life and arrived at the Lakers vs Nuggets game in a white shirt and black shorts, which Wade called a "Miami beach outfit". The three-time NBA champion posted about his beach shirt outfit on social media, captioning it "Orlando vice vibes". In the past, James has made news for wearing suit shorts while arriving at a game.

On NBA on TNT, Wade wore an outfit similar to James on air. Both of them played four seasons for the Heat, leading Miami to back-to-back NBA championships (2012, 2013). James then left for the Cavaliers, but Wade continued to play with the Heat. He played one campaign each with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers before returning to the Heat to end his career.

NBA live scores: LA Lakers at the NBA bubble

While the Lakers have clinched the first spot in the West, their performances have been inconsistent at the bubble. The Lakers lost three straight games against OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers before winning 124-121 against the Nuggets. They will play their final seeding game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST). James has been averaging 27.4 points at the bubble.

(Image source: Dwyane Wade, LeBron James Instagram)