Chris Paul Hasn't Spoken To James Harden Since Trade To Thunder From Rockets

Chris Paul has enjoyed a decent run in the NBA season with Oklahoma City Thunder despite their below-par performance this season. However, the veteran NBA star revealed that he was not told he was going to be traded to Oklahoma City Thunder in the trade window by former employers Houston Rockets. In addition to that, Chris Paul also revealed that he has not spoken to former Rockets teammate James Harden since moving to Oklahoma.

Chris Paul says he likes his current 'mentor' role at Oklahoma City Thunder

Chris Paul still picks up some learnings from his younger teammates. 💯#ThunderUp #Thunder pic.twitter.com/bodUQ90pVw — Thunder Nation (@ThunderNationCP) December 4, 2019

Chris Paul opens up about Oklahoma City Thunder trade move

“My initial reaction?” I was shocked. Truth be told, I just talked to Daryl (Morey) a couple days before the trade and he said he wasn’t going to trade me (to Oklahoma City),” Thunder guard Chris Paul to @TheUndefeated. https://t.co/K1ULUWYwJx #NBA — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) December 4, 2019

Chris Paul was traded to OKC for Russell Westbrook in the trade window. Reportedly, it was Houston Rockets' star James Harden who asked the franchise management to sanction the move. Despite all that has happened in the last few months, Chris Paul revealed that he holds no grudges against James Harden or any of the Houston Rockets senior officials and wished them all the best for the future.

NBA journalist talks about how James Harden calls the shots for the Rockets

If I'm the Rockets owner, I demand my GM & coach explain why Carmelo was excommunicated so quickly. What was it specifically James Harden found intolerable? You know very well he was behind Melo's exodus, just as he was responsible for Kevin McHale's firing & Chris Paul's trade!! — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) November 30, 2019

