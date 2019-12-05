The Debate
The Debate
Chris Paul Hasn't Spoken To James Harden Since Trade To Thunder From Rockets

Basketball News

Former Houston Rockets player Chris Paul reveals that he has not spoken to James Harden since moving to Oklahoma City Thunder in the last trade window.

Chris Paul

Chris Paul has enjoyed a decent run in the NBA season with Oklahoma City Thunder despite their below-par performance this season. However, the veteran NBA star revealed that he was not told he was going to be traded to Oklahoma City Thunder in the trade window by former employers Houston Rockets. In addition to that, Chris Paul also revealed that he has not spoken to former Rockets teammate James Harden since moving to Oklahoma.

Chris Paul says he likes his current 'mentor' role at Oklahoma City Thunder

Chris Paul opens up about Oklahoma City Thunder trade move

Chris Paul was traded to OKC for Russell Westbrook in the trade window. Reportedly, it was Houston Rockets' star James Harden who asked the franchise management to sanction the move. Despite all that has happened in the last few months, Chris Paul revealed that he holds no grudges against James Harden or any of the Houston Rockets senior officials and wished them all the best for the future.

NBA journalist talks about how James Harden calls the shots for the Rockets

