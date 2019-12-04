Watch James Harden Furiously Respond To Spurs Fan Yelling At Him Over Free Throws

Houston Rockets' James Harden reacted to a San Antonio Spurs fan who was yelling at him over free throws. Harden went on to shoot 24 of 24 free throws, making a new NBA record. The fan yelled at Harden and reportedly said that no one wants to watch a free throw shooting contest. Harden replied by saying that 'no one wants to watch fouls either'. Harden finished the game with 50 points. However, the Spurs beat the Rockets in a 135-133 double-overtime encounter.

Harden wasn't putting up with the back chat from the crowd

He still finished with 50 PTS

11-38 FG

4-20 3PT

24-24 FT



He still finished with 50 PTS

11-38 FG

4-20 3PT

24-24 FT



pic.twitter.com/E33OhDuWSr — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 4, 2019

Worth noting (again) that this game would have been over in regulation if the officials had counted James Harden, um, putting the ball in the basket here.

James Harden recently scored 60 points against the Atlanta Hawks in their 159-111 encounter. Harden is currently averaging at 39.5 points per game and is also in contention for the NBA MVP award. Harden now also has the free throw record for making maximum attempts without a miss. He broke Dominique Wilkins' 23 of 23 record of 1992. He now matches Dirk Nowitzki’s 24-of-24 during the 2011 Western Conference finals. During the same game, the referees also disallowed one of Harden's dunk, which in the end cost the Rockets their 22-point lead. The Rockets will play the Toronto Raptors next on December 6 IST (December 5 EST) at the Scotiabank Arena.

