Watch James Harden Furiously Respond To Spurs Fan Yelling At Him Over Free Throws

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20 news: Houston Rockets all-star James Harden called out a Spurs fan during their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST)

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
James Harden

Houston Rockets' James Harden reacted to a San Antonio Spurs fan who was yelling at him over free throws. Harden went on to shoot 24 of 24 free throws, making a new NBA record. The fan yelled at Harden and reportedly said that no one wants to watch a free throw shooting contest. Harden replied by saying that 'no one wants to watch fouls either'. Harden finished the game with 50 points. However, the Spurs beat the Rockets in a 135-133 double-overtime encounter. 

Also read | James Harden will score 100 points soon, says Spurs star DeMar DeRozan

Watch: James Harden responds to Spurs fan yelling at him over free throws

Also read | James Harden smashes record charts by registering 8 of 10 highest-scoring games in 2019

James Harden recently scored 60 points against the Atlanta Hawks in their 159-111 encounter. Harden is currently averaging at 39.5 points per game and is also in contention for the NBA MVP award. Harden now also has the free throw record for making maximum attempts without a miss. He broke Dominique Wilkins' 23 of 23 record of 1992. He now matches Dirk Nowitzki’s 24-of-24 during the 2011 Western Conference finals. During the same game, the referees also disallowed one of Harden's dunk, which in the end cost the Rockets their 22-point lead. The Rockets will play the Toronto Raptors next on December 6 IST (December 5 EST) at the Scotiabank Arena. 

Also read | NBA MVP Power Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden rank ahead of LeBron James

Also read | James Harden doesn't approve of NBA in-season tournament, says 'Are we in college?'

