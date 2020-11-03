Chris Paul Trade: OKC Thunder Star Apparently Prefers LA Or NY As Next Destination

Ever since the NBA 2019-20 season began last year, reports have been suggesting a possible Chris Paul trade. The 35-year-old guard was sent to Oklahoma City Thunder in a blockbuster trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets. However, rumours suggest that Paul wants to sign with a team located in Los Angeles or New York.

Chris Paul trade: Will the OKC Thunder star end up in LA or NY?

Chris Paul reportedly prefers his next basketball home to be in Los Angeles or New York;



“I’ve been told by a league source that Chris Paul prefers his next basketball home to be either in LA or NY.”



(via @JCMacriNBA, h/t @LakersDailyCom) pic.twitter.com/ahF8opMYYC — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 2, 2020

Recently, Knicks Film School's Jonathan Macri spoke about Paul and his preferences. Macri clarified that he is not hinting at a trade already in motion, saying that Paul would like to play in a big market. This is why the 10-time NBA All-Star wants either LA or New York to be his basketball home. He even spoke about New York Knicks president Leon Rose having the ball in his court, as there is a deal which Sam Presti (Thunder's GM) feels is "comfortable".

While Macri made sure not to confirm, he asked everyone to think about a Knicks trade they thought was dead. While the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets are also available options, Paul is unlikely to sign with them. However, the Los Angeles Lakers – who could look for a third shooter after LeBron James and Anthony Davis – might sign Paul.

According to a league executive on the possibility of the Lakers pursuing a Chris Paul trade;



"Chris Paul would love to come back to L.A. I know it would be a dream come true for Chris...I know LeBron loves and trusts him, and he would be a good fit."



- (Via @EricPincus) pic.twitter.com/esg7sat1VT — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 15, 2020

Additionally, Paul has always wanted to play in LA. Reports have added that James trusts Paul and would not mind him playing for the Lakers. Paul currently has two years on his contract left worth $85.6 million.

Chris Paul free agency and contract details

Next year, Paul is set to earn $41 million, which means the Lakers will have to shell around $33 million to facilitate a trade. The Knicks, on the other hand, are reported to be interested in Paul for some time, and also have enough cap space to sign him. The Lakers will have to offer a trade with gives a player (or two) along with some draft picks.

Earlier, SNY's Ian Begley had reported that the Knicks (and their sufficient cap space) are willing to absorb unwanted contracts in the league so they acquire as an asset. However, ESPN's Bobby Marks added that the North Carolina native does not belong to the property yet. “He’s not a salary dump," Marks told Empire Sports Media.

Chris Paul, Knicks trade that I had heard NY had lined up was: Elfrid Payton, Bobby Portis, Frank Ntilikina, Kevin Knox, 2021 2nd round pick via Hornets & 2021 2nd round pick via Mavs in exchange for CP3. pic.twitter.com/mXdcrbXRR7 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 16, 2020

Furthermore, Thunder will look to bank on Paul's 2019-20 performance. Paul led the team to the playoffs, where they lost to the Rockets in a seven-game series. Paul scored 17.6 points, 5 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in 70 games. As per reports, that is the most he has played since the 2015-16 season with the LA Clippers.

