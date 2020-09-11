Chris Paul Trade: Bucks, Sixers And Four Morre Teams Interested In Acquiring OKC Star?

As the OKC Thunder were eliminated from the NBA bubble after a seven-game series with the Houston Rockets, reports have been hinting at a possible Chris Paul trade. While the Milwaukee Bucks are reported to be a frontrunner, there are five other teams interested in acquiring the Thunder star. As of now, the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, NY Knicks, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns are the five other teams looking to acquire Paul.

NBA trade rumours: Will there be a Chris Paul trade?

Oklahoma City Thunder PG Chris Paul is the talk of the town.



Locally I’m hearing there are at least 6 teams with expected interest in CP3: Bucks, Knicks, Mavericks, Jazz, Suns, 76ers



Have also heard that the Knicks have an offer lined up.

CP3 to Bucks

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Bucks are expected to try to acquire Chris Paul, mostly to prevent Giannis from signing with another team. However, Stein did mention that there might be several financial complications even if the Oklahoma City Thunder make Paul available for trade. The Bucks, however, might not be able to afford Paul and would have to trade someone like Khris Middleton. Middleton is currently signed to a $178 million worth, 5-year deal with the Bucks.

CP3 to Sixers

As per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the 76ers have "seriously debated" adding Paul to their roster, especially after their 4-0 sweep against the Boston Celtics during the playoffs. The 76ers are apparently still interested in acquiring Paul. The 76ers could trade Tobias Harris and some other players along with a future first-round pick.

Other Chris Paul trade options

Apart from the Bucks and 76ers, Heavy.com's Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson linked the Mavericks, Knicks, Jazz and Suns to Paul. Reports added that the Knicks have already lined up an offer, maybe looking to rebuild with Paul as their centrepiece. The Thunder also parted ways with their head coach Billy Donovan and could be trying to rebuild.

Chris Paul contract

As per Forbes, Chris Paul will make $41.35 million for the 2020-21 season. In the 2021-22 season, Paul will have a $44.1 million player option available. Chris Paul had signed a $159.7 million worth, 4-year deal with the Rockets in 2018. In January, Paul had stated that there was no way he could opt out of a player option with the Thunder. "No chance. That's not happening. Nope," Paul said while speaking to Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni.

This season, Paul missed only two games for OKC, making it to the NBA All-Star game for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. He averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 48.9% from the field.

