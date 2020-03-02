Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer In Negotiations To Buy The Forum From MSG: Reports

According to various NBA reports, Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer might purchase The Forum located in Inglewood, California, from the Madison Square Garden (MSG) company. If the Clippers acquire the Forum, they could be one step closer to construct a new home arena for themselves. MSG did not comment on the story, while Clippers issued a statement to ESPN.

Also read | Leonard scores 30, Clippers beat 76ers to win 4th straight

NBA 2019-20: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is negotiating with the MSG to buy the Forum

In their statement, the Clippers did not confirm their intentions to buy the Forum. However, they are definitely pursuing plans to build their own state-of-the-art basketball arena which would include 18,000 seats and an entertainment complex. The Clippers are currently working with Inglewood City to complete their comprehensive Environmental Impact Report successfully. They are also exploring every possibility to end their differences with MSG revolving around the Clippers new arena. MSG Company did not comment on the issue. The current owner of the Forum, MSG and the Knicks is currently in a protracted legal battle with Inglewood and Steve Ballmer for almost two years over Steve Ballmer's parcel, which is a mile away from the Forum.

Also read | Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs Clippers? Here is 76ers star's shoulder injury update

According to MSG, Inglewood violated their agreement of promoting competition to the Forum by working with the LA Clippers. MSG has also accused the city of convincing them to cede land near the Forum for a technology park and ultimately selling it to Steve Ballmer in an alleged back-room deal. They even filed a lawsuit in January against California governor Gavin Newsom and California's Joint Legislative Budget Committee. The Clippers project developer Chris Meany called it a 'desperate attempt' to slow down the development of the Clippers arena.

Also read | 76ers vs Clippers live streaming: How to watch NBA game live in India and team news

Recently, both parties are looking to resolve the disputes and end the stalemate revolving the lawsuits. Sources also hint that the Forum could be sold to Steve Ballmer for around 'tens of millions of dollars'. In 2017, the Clippers made a deal with Inglewood to explore the development of their arena.

The Clippers are currently co-tenants of the Staples Center, which is owned and operated by Anschutz Entertainment Group. They share Staples Center with the Lakers and NHL's LA Kings. In 2013, the Clippers signed for an extension with the Staples Center till June 2024. Steve Ballmer, who bought the Clippers in 2014 for $2 billion, has been looking to own their own arena for a long time. Ballmer thinks that an arena would benefit Clippers, and has stated that though MSG are slowing them down, they are long-term players.

Also read | George, Leonard lead LA Clippers' 132-103 rout of Nuggets