76ers Vs Clippers Live Streaming: How To Watch NBA Game Live In India And Team News

Los Angeles Clippers are ready to face Philadelphia 76ers in their upcoming NBA game on March 2 (IST) at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. Interestingly, LA Clippers have failed to defeat the 76ers since March 2017. However, things have changed drastically for both the teams since then and LA Clippers will be looking forward to defeating the 76ers as they face each other for the first time in this season in the 76ers vs Clippers live match.

LA Clippers have performed impressively in their last ten games, winning seven out of ten matches played. While, 76ers have been struggling a bit in this season as they are in the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference points tally, with just 37 wins. Here’s everything you need to know about 76ers vs Clippers live streaming, 76ers vs Clippers live telecast in India, 76ers vs Clippers live score and other 76ers vs Clippers live match details.

76ers vs Clippers live streaming: How to watch 76ers vs Clippers game in India

76ers vs Clippers live streaming can be watched on the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As per the 76ers vs Clippers live match schedule, fans will have to tune in at 2:00 AM IST on Monday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed even for 76ers vs Clippers live score and updates and 76ers vs Clippers live stream online.

76ers vs Clippers live streaming for 76ers vs Clippers live match

The 76ers vs Clippers live stream online like other NBA 2019-20 matches can also be done on the app Sony LIV. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

76ers vs Clippers live streaming: 76ers vs Clippers live telecast in India

The 76ers vs Clippers live match will be broadcasted on Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. 76ers vs Clippers live score and update can also be followed on the NBA's official app, website and social media pages.

