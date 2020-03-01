Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight Vs Clippers? Here Is 76ers Star's Shoulder Injury Update

Philadelphia 76ers are ready to take on Los Angeles Lakers on Monday morning (IST) at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. It is expected to be a long-lasting battle between two of the teams that looks promising in this season. However, the inevitable question “Is Joel Embiid playing tonight” has been haunting the 76ers fans. The Joel Embiid injury on the shoulder against the Cavaliers on Wednesday might block him from playing against the Clippers tonight.

Also Read | Charles Barkley Calls James Harden And The Houston Rockets 'munchkins'

Joel Embiid injury: Is Joel Embiid Playing tonight? If not, when will Joel Embiid return?

While the question “Is Joel Embiid playing tonight” prevails among the NBA community, the answer is expected to be “NO”. Joel Embiid sustained the shoulder injury on Wednesday after he collided with Cavaliers' Ante Zizic. Embiid was spotted in significant pain after the incident as he was forced to return to the bench in the second quarter.

Joel Embiid also went on to miss Thursday’s game against the New York Knicks. However, no structural damage has been found on Joel Embiid’s sprained shoulder and the Joel Embiid return is expected to happen within a week. But 'Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?' The answer will still be a ‘NO’ as the Joel Embiid injury will still take time to heal.

Also Read | James Harden Comments On Giannis Antetokounmpo After NBA All-Star Snub

Joel Embiid injury: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? Joel Embiid injury update

After facing the Clippers on Monday, 76ers will be facing the Los Angeles Lakers in another ‘high voltage contest’ on Wednesday. Looking at the current scenario, it can be assumed that the Joel Embiid return will be against the Lakers. However, nothing has been confirmed yet by the 76ers. For the timing, Joel Embiid will remain off-court and wait until he recovers from his sprained shoulder. So the 'When is Joel Embiid coming back' question might have to wait till a few days.

Also Read | Rihanna Trolls Pelicans' Josh Hart Through LeBron James' Instagram Post

Also Read | Mavericks Vs Spurs Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game In India, Schedule And Preview

(Image courtesy: NBA.com)