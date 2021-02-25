Clippers Star Paul George Reveals NBA Punishment, Disapproves Of All-Star 2021 Game

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George feels the NBA All-star game 2021 is a significant milestone but doesn't approve of the game in the middle of the pandemic. The 30-year-old was named amongst the NBA All-Star reserves in what is his comeback season, with the event set to be held in March. George will join teammate Kawhi Leonard, who was named as a starter for the game.

Clippers star Paul George not a fan of the NBA All-Star game 2021

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George believes it is unwise to hold the NBA All-Star game amidst the ongoing pandemic. The 30-year-old will be making his seventh All-Star appearance on March 7, finished with 30 points in the Clippers' 135-116 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, George said, "I am just not a fan of it with everything going on," George said. "I think it is just smart [to not hold one]. ... I get we have an amazing league; I'm not discrediting that. But I don't think -- just in the middle of a pandemic -- it is something that needs to be had".

"I'm not a fan of it. I don't think, in the middle of a pandemic, it's something that needs to be had. I got fined for spending time with a teammate, for having a teammate over, yet we're having this All-Star Game."



Paul George on having the All-Star Game. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/rW8bxowFTz — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 24, 2021

The 30-year-old said that he has personal reasons why he disagrees with the NBA All-Star game schedule. Paul George said that he was fined by the NBA got fined for spending time with a teammate, or having a teammate over which is why he disagreed with the game being held on a personal level. Nonetheless, the Clippers star said that he will not elaborate on the fine, but will play in the All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta.

Paul George meanwhile said that getting picked for the All-Star game was another "milestone" in his bounce-back season. The 30-year-old was heavily criticised after the Clippers succumbed to a second-round defeat last time out, and has taken it in his stride this season. George said, "With all the noise, everything going on, you find motivation through it. You dig deep, and you'd be amazed at what comes out of it. It was honestly just using everything as motivation, fueling all of that toward this year". He added that while All-Star is a good milestone, it isn't where he wants to end the current campaign.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)