Kyrie Irving Demands NBA To Model Logo On Kobe, Exclaims 'Black Kings Built The League'

Last year, the world lost NBA legend Kobe Bryant to a helicopter crash on January 26. The five-time NBA champion was only 41 and was on his way to a basketball game with his daughter Gianna and seven others. For the whole year, NBA and NBA players found various ways to honour the Los Angeles Lakers icon, many coming up with creative ways to honour Bryant. Per recent reports, many would like to see the current NBA logo modelled on Bryant.

Also read | Lakers owner Jeanie Buss asks how Michael Jordan keeps 'Getting Hotter', Twitter reacts

Kobe Bryant death: Kyrie Irving, others want the NBA logo to honour Kobe?

Since 1969, Lakers legend Jerry West has been the symbol on the NBA logo. However, Kyrie Irving and many others seem to believe a new Kobe Bryant-inspired logo is needed. "Gotta Happen," Irving wrote on his Instagram. "Idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE".

Kyrie wants to see the NBA logo changed 👀 pic.twitter.com/a8twH18Gjh — ESPN (@espn) February 24, 2021

Apart from Irving, Vanessa Bryant and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also seem to agree. While talking to TMZ Sports, Cuban stated that he would definitely support a logo change if there was one. "I just think it's so much more than basketball," Cuban, speaking about how the five-time NBA champion brought people together.

Also read | NBA All-Star Game 2021: Gladys Knight to sing US National Anthem at star-studded event

Reports also mention that Jerry West is considered the player on the logo, the league never confirmed. However, one player might not be able to be the face of the league's logo. Per Yahoo Sports, people believe many players have contributed to the NBA's growth over the years. Despite many petitions being signed, the league is reportedly not interested in making a change.

A petition on Change.org is apparently signed by three million people.

Fans react

With all due respect I agree with Kyrie for once — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) February 24, 2021

Also better than Harden in my diary — ₩ū° (@whyyn0TT) February 24, 2021

The NBA logo is flat, so I’d assume yes — Alan (@AlanCr_25) February 24, 2021

Because there’s no reason to change the logo with the dude who is nicknamed The Logo lol — Gable Schoenfelder 𓁀 𓆘 𓆣 𓆲 (@gmoney1197) February 24, 2021

Also read | Devin Booker steps in as 11th hour replacement for Anthony Davis at NBA All-Star 2021 game

Kyrie Irving injury

As of now, Irving is active to play for the Nets. A few days ago, the Nets guard had to miss their game against the Phoenix Suns due to a sore back. Early in February, Irving had been day-to-day with a finger injury. The Nets are current favourites from the East to win the title, and are ranked second in their conference with a 21-12 (win-loss) record.

Also read | Kobe Bryant, Gigi celebrated 1 year ago at Staples Center; MJ and Shaq get emotional

(Image credits: AP)