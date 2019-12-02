Clippers Vs Wizards Highlights: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Dominate Court With 65 Points

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Washington Wizards in a 150-125 on Sunday night. The game took place at the Clippers’ home Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points, while Paul George scored 31 points. This was the Clippers' 12th consecutive win over the Wizards at Staples Center. Montrezl Harrell added 23 points, 15 rebounds while Lou Williams chipped in 22 points. The Clippers now have 12-1 franchise-best win-loss record at home.

Rookie Rui Hachimura scored career-high 30 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists for the Wizards. Bradley Beal scored 23 points and 11 assists. Davis Bertans also scored 20 points and tied his career-high with 6 three-pointers. Here are the Clippers vs Wizards highlights from Sunday night. The Wizards were undermanned as John Wall, Moe Wagner, CJ Miles and Ian Mahinmi were sidelined due to injuries. They have now lost four of their last five games.

NBA 2019-20: Clippers vs Wizards highlights from Sunday night

31 PTS / 4 3PM / 8 REB@Yg_Trece posts his third 30-point outing of the season in just ten games played. pic.twitter.com/u0YJtbcOJX — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 2, 2019

The LA Clippers shot 57% in the first half and gained a 27-point advantage. George scored 27 points in the first half. The Wizards only scored 11 back-to-back points within 15. The Clippers outscored the Wizards 19-12 and had a massive 116-98 advantage as Q3 ended. Leonard scored the Clippers’ first 11 points in Q4, while George recorded a couple of free throws. Williams scored 7 points down the stretch, which increased the Clippers' lead to 138-107. The Clippers last defeated the Atlanta Hawks 150-101 last month. The next Clippers vs Wizards game will take place on Monday, December 9, 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 8, 3:00 PM PST) at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

