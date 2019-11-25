Lou Williams Pokes Fun At Kawhi Leonard, Greets Clippers Fans With 'hey Hey Hey'

Lou Williams, the shooting guard for the Los Angeles Clippers, has been consistently scoring points for his side. Coming off the bench Williams has become an unstoppable force on the court. In his career spanning 14-years, Williams has played for teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers. Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and The Los Angeles Clippers.

NBA: Lou Williams receives praise from Kawhi Leonard

On Saturday, Williams scored 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), grabbed three rebounds, and handed out eight assists in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 122-119 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night at Staples Center. Speaking about teammate’s performance in the post-match conference, Kawhi said that the whole team trust him (Williams). He wants to play in the big moments and he's ready for them.

NBA: Lou Williams imitates Kawhi Leonard

Lou Williams did Kawhi Leonard's 'Hey, hey hey!' before saying Happy Thanksgiving to Clippers fans 😂😂pic.twitter.com/37wdtyVXgT — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 25, 2019

Ahead of the Clippers game against Pelicans, Williams welcomed the fans at Staples Center by imitating Kawhi Leonard and smiling at his own antics.

NBA: Lou Williams Stats

Williams has had a good season so far with the Clippers. He has played 17 games so far, averaging 22.5 points and 5.8 assists so far this season. In terms of shooting, he has shot 43.4% from the field. He has also shot 35.8% from three-point range so far this season. Last season, Williams played 75 games in which he averaged 20.0 points and also had career-high 5.4 assists While shooting he shot 42.5% from the field. He also shot a respectable 36.1% from beyond the arc.

Clippers vs Pelicans

Montrezl Harrell on Monday tied a career-high with 34 points as the Clippers steamrolled the New Orleans Pelicans 134-109 for their fifth win on the trot. The forward scored 13 of 18 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds leading the Clippers scoring for the fourth time this season. Leonard scored 24 points, Lou Williams added 19 and Paul George chipped in with 18 as Clippers have won 11 of 12 at home.

