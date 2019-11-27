Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Combine For 50+ Points To Stop Luka Doncic's Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George scored a combined 50+ points to prevail over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Clippers won 114-99 and ended Doncic's franchise-record of four consecutive games with at least 30 points and 10 assists. The game took place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Kawhi Leonard finished the game with 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists while Paul Goerge scored 26 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Final Stats 📊



Leonard 28 PTS / 8 REB / 4 AST

George 26 PTS / 6 STL / 4 REB

Williams 21 PTS / 6 REB / 6 AST

Harrell 12 PTS / 7 REB

Zubac 11 PTS / 7 REB — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 27, 2019

Paul George scored 17 points, including all of his 4 three-pointers, in Q1. The Clippers gained an early lead, beating the Mavericks in a matchup of 5-win streaks. The Clippers defence kept Doncic at 4-of-14 shooting, and he finished the game with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. The Clippers had a 3-point advantage when Doncic joined the starters on the bench. By the time Q2 started, the lead was increased to 48-32. The Clippers bench finished with 44 points, including 16 of 20 during the run. Goerge also added a career-high of 6 steals. The Mavericks were under 100 for the first time in NBA 2019-20. Lou Williams added 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac scored 12 and 11 points respectively.

