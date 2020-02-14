College Football Student Arrested And Suspended In Ohio After Bodyslamming Cop: Report

On Monday, Ohio police received a call from a woman telling them that a college football player, Michael Harris, was acting ‘erratic’. The woman, who called from Grove City, Ohio, informed the police that the college football player was ‘aggressive’ and was not ‘all there’. However, the situation got out of hand and violent when the cops arrived.

College football player bodyslams cop during his arrest in Ohio

In the above video, the police are seen wrestling the 19-year-old college football player. Michael Harris, who plays as a linebacker at an Eastern Kentucky University, picked up one of the cops. The college football player then lifts the cop to his shoulders, and proceeds to slam him into the ground.

The cop did not suffer any severe injuries and got back up to restrain Harris. Later, the cops released a statement saying that they first took the player to a hospital for a check-up before taking him to the jail. At the hospital, the college football player continued his aggressive behaviour and had to be sedated. The police reported that in Harris’ car, a digital scale ‘consistent with drug use’ and some pills were found. However, Michael Harris denied being under any kind of influence. Harris has been charged with a felony charge of assault for the incident, as well as three other charges -- disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

College football player arrested and suspended

Harris had just transferred to the Eastern Kentucky University and is a promising player who signed with Auburn after high school. The university head coach Walt Wells, in a press release some time ago, had complimented the 19-year-old, calling him a promising linebacker. Currently, the college football player is suspended by the Eastern Kentucky University.

According to a statement provided by the university, the Eastern Kentucky University Athletics department is ‘actively monitoring’ the situation. Harris is currently a part of the Eastern Kentucky University and is listed a redshirt sophomore on the college football roster. As the case is in progress, all of his ‘football-related’ activities have been suspended. Necessary action on Harris will be taken after all facts have been gathered.

