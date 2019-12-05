NFL, College Football Watched By Every Child, Adult For 2+ Hours On Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving weekend bears historic significance in the lives of Americans. What makes things more interesting for sports lovers in the USA is the connection between Thanksgiving weekend and the National Football League (NFL). This year's Thanksgiving weekend saw a huge bunch of Americans tune in for a record viewership time on their respective devices to watch NFL and college football from all across the States.

NFL and college football registers a record number of viewers across the USA

The USA watched over 44 billion minutes of college & #NFL football over the Thanksgiving weekend.



This means every person and their child watched more than two hours of American Football! pic.twitter.com/nrD9wQchyX — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 5, 2019

A report in The Sportsman revealed that USA watched a staggering 44 billion minutes of college and NFL football over the Thanksgiving weekend. In the Canadian Football League (where games are played on Canadian Thanksgiving), there is a total of two games in the Thanksgiving Day Classic. Out of all the current NFL franchises in the league, the only team to have not played even a single game on Thanksgiving day is Jacksonville Jaguars. The Detroit Lions (79) and Dallas Cowboys (51) have played the most number of matches on Thanksgiving day in the NFL. The Lions played their 80th straight Thanksgiving day game over the weekend, while the Cowboys played their 41st consecutive match. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers, Texans and Bengals also have just one Thanksgiving appearance each.

Top attacking players in the NFL from Matchweek 13

