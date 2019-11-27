College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State Reclaim Top Spot, LSU Tigers Move To 2nd

Each Tuesday, leading up to the conference championship weekend will see the Playoff Rankings released by the College Football Playoff committee. In keeping with this schedule, the fourth edition of the Playoff Rankings was released this Tuesday. The top four in the rankings haven't seen much happen to disrupt their hold over the top four. However, we do have a new No. 1 in the rankings.

College Football Playoff Ranking: Top four

1. Ohio State

A win over Penn State sees Ohio State capture the flag of the No 1 spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Buckeyes' 28-17 win over Penn State - who are now No. 10 in the rankings - has seen them overcome the LSU Tigers to settle into the No 1 spot. However, there was some solace for Penn State. The Nittany Lions became the first team to lose to Ohio State by fewer than 24 points.

Tie ga❌e, 3rd & 6, need a first down with 37 seconds left in the 4th quarter? Throw it to ❌ike Tho❌as. @Saints@NFL #GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/AoBN6qtz4r — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 27, 2019

2. LSU Tigers

Plainly put, the Arkansas Razorbacks were woeful in the game against the LSU Tigers. Perhaps fittingly then, Arkansas succumbed to a 56-20 loss to the Tigers. The win sees LSU nestle into the second spot on the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Tigers were in the No 1 spot for two weeks in a row. However, Ohio State's win over Penn State sees LSU move into second in the college football rankings.

3. Clemson Tigers

Clemson emerged victorious over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Memorial Stadium. "Emerged victorious", however, would be putting it lightly. "Decimation" seems the more appropriate word, as the game ended with a 52-3 margin in favour of Clemson. Trevor Lawrence was the star of the show as the quarterback completed 21 of 27 pass attempts for 272 yards and also registered four touchdowns. The mammoth win sees Clemson sit comfortably third in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

4. Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs' win over Texas A&M means that they now have a 10-1 record, which sees them sit fourth in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Bulldogs have a chance to take home the SEC Championship for the second time in three years when they face LSU one week from now. Interestingly, the No. 4 team in the College Football Playoff Rankings managed just one touchdown during the win over Texas, as they struggled to a fifth straight victory in the league.

