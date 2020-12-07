Damian Lillard Gives CRYPTIC Response To Paul George Wanting To Retire At Clippers

Damian Lillard and Paul George's beef might not be over just yet. Recently, George spoke about retiring with the Los Angeles Clippers. While fans discussed George's role on the team, Damian Lillard seemed to have his own response to George's comment. NBA fans shared Lillard's response on Twitter, discussing what the Portland Trail Blazers star was trying to convey.

Damian Lillard bothered by Paul George retirement with Clippers comment?

Damian Lillard... “Al Capone” on Paul George😂🧢 pic.twitter.com/ppxG7E7nva — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 6, 2020

George, after a disappointing time at the NBA bubble, has confirmed his time with Clippers. Despite the underwhelming postseason, the Clippers are reportedly looking forward to the 2020-21 season. While on the All The Smoke podcast, George spoke about retiring with the Clippers. "This is where my heart is," George said while on the podcast.

However, fans pointed out that George has previously made these statements before he moved on from the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder. Lillard seems to agree with those speculations. The Trail Blazer posted under an Instagram post pointing out the obvious, which had Lillard write "Al Capone" under it.

While some appeared confused over Lillard's statement, the 30-year-old looks like he is calling George's words cap. Fans were quick to point out that Lillard has helped his struggling team to the playoffs, and has maintained his loyalty. George, on the other hand, has moved on from a team after saying he would like to spend his career there.

George faced criticism online, especially for his performance during the playoffs. Additionally, he refused to acknowledge the Clippers were looking at a title this season, angering fans in the process. His jerseys were burnt, as more reports spoke about the problems he was facing with the team. As the 2020-21 season nears, some reports also hint at teammates being unhappy with preferential treatment offered to George and Kawhi Leonard.

Lillard and the Trail Blazers, on the other hand, were eliminated after their first-round against the Los Angeles Clippers. Lillard, however, scored constantly for his team, earning him the NBA Bubble MVP award. The team had a 5-2 record at the NBA bubble, earning them the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. He finished the season with a 30-point and 8-assist average per game.

