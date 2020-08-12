Damian Lillard, Paul George Apologise To Each Other After Feud Takes Personal Turn

Portland Trail Blazers' superstar Damian Lillard and LA Clippers' Paul George have reportedly moved past their recent bust-up after apologising to each other for their comments. According to Yahoo Sports, Paul George reached out to Lillard after their on-court feud saw several family members get involved. The report states that the Clippers star reached out to Lillard's camp to explain that he had no personal beef with the player and that Saturday's incident was just "competitive banter." Damian Lillard also chose to end the very public feud by apologising to George for remarks made by one of Lillard's family members.

My @NBAonTNT report on Paul George reaching out to Damian Lillard to discuss the back and forth banter that took an ugly turn once family members got involved. pic.twitter.com/DnGv5fG5rb — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 11, 2020

Lillard and George feud genesis

Damian Lillard and Paul George were spotted exchanging words during Saturday's clash between the Trail Blazers and Clippers. The feud reached a high point after George and Clippers' Patrick Beverley taunted Lillard by tapping their wrist and waving goodbye following which the latter missed back-to-back free throws. Clippers eventually won the game 122-117.

Patrick Beverley trolling Damian Lillard at the free throw line yelling “DAME TIME”😂😂pic.twitter.com/1XHzD4OH0e — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) August 8, 2020

During the postgame media session, Lillard recalled how he sent Paul George packing during last year's NBA playoffs. "The reason they reacting like that is because of what they expecting from me, which is a sign of respect, and it just shows what I have done at a high clip more times than not. I am not offended by it," Lillard told reporters.

The feud escalated after Lillard's comments when both players took jibes at each other on social media. Paul George and Patrick Beverly laughed off Lillard's claims that he had earned the respect of his peers. Meanwhile, Lillard inferred that George keeps changing sides in search of success.

The feud soon extended to family members of both players. Damian Lillard's sister La’Nae took shots at Paul George's longtime girlfriend, Daniela Rajic, calling her a "stripper" on an Instagram post. Rajic was quick to respond with a jibe of her own, calling LaNae "a cow."

Damian Lillard’s sister calls Paul George’s girlfriend a stripper



Paul George’s girlfriend calls Damian Lillard’s sister a cow



This just took a wild turn



(Credit: @envyrgn / @SWDTweets1) pic.twitter.com/17hQMBGK9T — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 9, 2020

While the feud did take a wild turn, both players are reportedly looking to end the exchange without any more controversies. Since beating the Trail Blazers, the Clippers went on to beat the Brooklyn Nets this past Sunday. The Clipper will face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night before playing their final regular-season game against OKC Thunder. Meanwhile, Portland Trail Blazers, who currently occupy the eighth place in the Western Conference, will face the Nets on Thursday.

