Clippers Not Yet Done With Improving Their Roster As The 2020-21 Season Approaches

The Los Angeles Clippers were considered strong title contenders in 2020. With a strong roster, the Clippers were expected to at least reach the Western Conference Finals. However, they blew their 3-1 lead, letting the Jamal Murray-led Denver Nuggets advance to the conference finals to face the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Clippers faced backlash for their performance at the NBA bubble, the team has moved on, working towards enhancing their roster before the 2020-21 season begins.

Clippers roster might still need few pieces before the 2020-21 season

After the NBA free agency began, LA Times' Andrew Greif wrote about the Clippers making roster changes and how they are not yet done. The team recently re-signed Marcus Morris and Patrick Patterson. While Montrezl Harrell's move to the Lakers was definetely a surprise, the team had more trades up their sleeve.

They traded guard Luke Kennard to the Toronto Raptors, receiving Serge Ibaka in return. As per Greif, the Clippers "far from done in revamping their roster", as they continue aiming for their first NBA title. The Clippers, despite talent on their team, have failed to make it to the conference finals. The team started their revamp right after the 2020 playoffs, which came with Doc Rivers stepping down as the head coach.

However, the team currently has few assets they could trade this offseason. To acquire Paul George last year, the team has traded the majority of their future draft picks. Yet, a player could be interested in playing alongside George and Leonard, looking to win an NBA title.

Free agent JaMychal Green has agreed to a two-year, $15M deal with the Denver Nuggets, with player option in second season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Apart from Harrell, JaMychal Green also signed with the Denver Nuggets in free agency.

Serge Ibaka contract

Free agent Serge Ibaka has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

The Clippers offseason is currently looking better than most people expected. They signed Serge Ibaka for a 2-year, $19 million deal this Saturday. The second year of the contract has a player option. Ibaka has previously played with the Raptors for over three years and averaged 15.4 points per games while shooting 38.5% from the three-point line last season.

(Image credits: NBA site)