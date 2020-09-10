Danuel House Allegedly Sneaked IG Model Into NBA Bubble, Could Miss Remaining Playoffs

As NBA players have been staying at the bubble in Orlando, Florida for months, the league updated their policy to allow family members to visit. However, partners who have not met the players personally were not allowed. According to recent reports, Houston Rockets' Danuel House Jr has allegedly violated the rules of the bubble in Disney World, putting his time in the playoffs in jeopardy.

Also read | Rockets edge Thunder to win wild Game 7, move on to Lakers: Lakers vs Rockets

Danuel House Jr reportedly snuck in an Instagram model inside the NBA bubble

Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr.’s status for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals is in jeopardy as the NBA probes a potential violation of bubble protocol. House has denied any wrongdoing to the league. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2020

On Tuesday night, the Rockets announced that Danuel House would miss Game 3 vs the Lakers. The team revealed that his absence was not related to COVID-19 or an injury, and their 27-year-old small forward was sidelined due to some personal reasons. Later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that House's season is in jeopardy as he might have violated protocols inside the bubble. The league is currently investigating the claims, while the Rockets forward has denied his involvement. Reports further indicate that his status for Game 4 is also "out" due to personal reasons.

Also read | Kevin Durant reveals singing rap songs with LeBron James while on Taylor Rooks show

Did Danuel House sneak an IG Model into the NBA bubble?

“Just saw Danuel House try to sneak into the bubble with a female, y’all should go ahead and investigate that. Didn’t look like a wife.” pic.twitter.com/JKaERbzsPI — Rob // sad rockets fan (@Hou5ton4L) September 9, 2020

The NBA clearly said Wives & Girlfriends only. No random Internet Keister in the bubble 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 73-9 and they LIED 🏁 (@CuffsTheLegend) September 9, 2020

Danuel House was suspended tonight for bringing a girl to the bubble who wasn’t his wife/girlfriend — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) September 9, 2020

While there is no clear report on what protocol was violated, Twitter users spoke about House sneaking in an Instagram model. Some users wrote that House actually brought someone who was not his wife or girlfriend. "Danuel House was suspended tonight for bringing a girl to the bubble who wasn’t his wife/girlfriend," wrote one account. Some people opted to point fingers at NBA reporter Taylor Rooks, saying that she was the one House invited. However, the 28-year-old long-time reporter had arrived at the bubble some time ago. She even tweeted about the rumours, letting some people know that they "need help". Some reports even hinted that House was suspended from the bubble, or at least would miss the Rockets-Lakers series.

Also read | James & Davis help Lakers ties series with Rockets: Lakers vs Rockets

Taylor Rooks responds to rumours of her being invited by Danuel House

Some of y’all need help — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 9, 2020

Lakers vs Rockets playoffs: The story so far

The Rockets, on the other hand, are trailing 2-1 against the Lakers. Having defeated OKC Thunder in a thrilling 4-3 seven-game series, the Rockets beat the Lakers 112-97 before proceeding to lose the next two games. Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday, 7:00 pm EST (Friday, 4:30 am IST), giving the Rockets a chance to level the series.

Also read | LeBron, Rondo spark Lakers to 112-102 victory over Rockets: Lakers vs Rockets

(Image credits: Danuel House Instagram)