Kevin Durant Reveals Singing Rap Songs With LeBron James And Other NBA Stars For Fun

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant revealed various details about his life in New York, playing for the Nets and his return to the NBA this season. Kevin Durant even explained some of his old tweets. Durant also recalled his rap songs with LeBron James, which were released in 2018.

NBA 2019-20: Kevin Durant and LeBron James rap songs

Taylor Rooks asked Kevin Durant about his songs with LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay. Kevin Durant explained that he had songs with DeRozan and Rudy Gay that they will never release as they are only made for fun. Kevin Durant and LeBron James rap track 'It Ain't Easy' was leaked in 2017, after which it was released in 2018. When asked about his rap name, Durant said he would like to be called 'Easy Money'.

Kevin Durant also talked about his 'natural evolution' as a player for Oklahoma City Thunder to a player for Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant talked about focusing more on the outcome of the game, which he has let go of in recent years. Rooks also asked Kevin Durant about the Knicks and why everyone thought he was going to play for them. Durant, however, only called them rumours.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James rap songs

Kevin Durant's NBA 2019-20 season

BREAKING: Kevin Durant has ruled himself OUT for the rest of the season, setting his sights on 2020-2021 Opening Night. pic.twitter.com/c17FOQedTL — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) February 19, 2020

Durant suffered from an Achilles heel injury during the NBA 2019 Finals. Due to injury, Durant is sidelined for the entire NBA 2019-20 season. He left the Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets during this offseason along with Kyrie Irving. Recently, Durant has been seen practising with the Nets while also attending their games.

