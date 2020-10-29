Daryl Morey Net Worth: How Much Is The Former Houston Rockets GM Worth?

Days after the NBA wrapped up their 2019-20 season, Daryl Morey and the Houston Rockets announced that the general manager will be parting ways after 13 seasons with the team. Morey stated that he was leaving because of personal reasons, and thinks it is the right time to take the next step in his career. "For me, it was just a great run," Morey said in a statement to ESPN. As per recent reports, Morey will move to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Daryl Morey net worth and career earnings

According to reports, there is no proper figure available for Morey's net worth. However, the 48-year-old GM's contract with the Rockets apparently paid him $8 million per year. While no figure was revealed, his salary is expected to be somewhere around the same range, confirming that his net worth is in millions.

Daryl Morey investments

Last year, Morey had revealed that he will be investing in Bitcoin. In August 2019, Morey responded to a tweet by Morgan Creek Digital Assets co-founder Anthony Pompliano, stating that he will be buying more.

Daryl Morey Sixers contract

Sources: Former Rockets GM Daryl Morey will sign a five-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers as soon as this weekend to run the franchise’s basketball operations. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 28, 2020

According to reports, Morey has been on the 76ers' radar for months. In 2018, Morey had reportedly almost signed a deal with the 76ers, but ended up signing the contract extension with the Rockets. The team also has former LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers now. Sources added that both Rivers and Morey share an understanding, and have already met to discuss the team's future.

Last year, Morey was caught up in the NBA China controversy, after he tweeted in support of protesters in Hong Kong. The tweet faced a backlash from China, and NBA games were taken off TV and merch was pulled off shelves. Reports reveal that the controversy has caused the NBA to lose at least $200 million in revenue.

Conversations with the Sixers and Daryl Morey started shortly after his departure from Houston, escalated in recent days and will culminate with Morey becoming the Sixers new President, sources tell ESPN. Doc Rivers and Morey have a strong relationship and history together. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

Disclaimer: The above Daryl Morey net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image credits: AP)