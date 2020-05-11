Daryl Morey Prefers Jumping Out The Window Over Watching Michael Jordan's The Last Dance

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance has been receiving both positive and negative reviews since its release on April 19 (April 20 IST). While NBA stars like LeBron James and Trae Young have been following the docu-series, veterans like Patrick Ewing have admitted to not watching The Last Dance. In a recent interview, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey revealed that he has not been following the documentary every week.

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey admits to not watching the Last Dance

Daryl Morey was recently on ESPN's Mason and Ireland show, where he revealed that the Michael Jordan vs Cleveland Cavaliers rivalry is the reason why he refuses to watch the docu-series. While on the show, Daryl Morey added that if he was on a balcony, he would prefer jumping off over watching the Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance. Daryl Morey revealed that he grew up in Cleveland, and does not wish to see Craig Ehlo 'get burned again'. As per Morey, he has no interesting in recalling his 'wonderful teen-based Cleveland team' getting defeated by the six-time NBA champion. Daryl Morey was referring to Jordan's 1989 'The Shot' over Ehlo during the playoffs.

On this day in 1989, Michael Jordan hit “The Shot” on Craig Ehlo.



First of many playoff winners.



“All you f--kers go to hell.”



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/tZea36efxF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2020

As per reports, Morey was a Cavaliers fan while growing up. He was 17 when the Chicago Bulls faced the Cavaliers and Jordan shot over Ehlo, winning the Bulls the series. While Morey did not elaborate further on his extreme opinion, he previously revealed that he is not a big fan of Jordan. Recently, he also stated that he feels LeBron James is a better player than Jordan. As per Daryl Morey, the game has evolved over the span of 30 years and every athlete now is better.

