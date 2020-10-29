Rockets Set To Appoint Stephen Silas As Head Coach, Daryl Morey Set For 76ers Role?

The Houston Rockets are set to hire Stephen Silas as their new head coach ahead of the NBA 2020/21 season. The Rockets were in the market for a new head coach after Mike D'Antoni left Houston at the end of his deal. The former Phoenix Suns coach is reportedly on his way to join Steve Nash and co. at Brooklyn Nets. Among other staff movements, Daryl Morey has been linked with the Philadelphia 76ers and could become their president of basketball operations in the coming days.

Rockets set to replace D'Antoni with Stephen Silas: Reports

According to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Houston Rockets are in advanced talks with Stephen Silas to become their new head coach ahead of the upcoming season. Silas, who is currently an assistant at the Dallas Mavericks, has more than 20 years of experience when it comes to working with some of the biggest coaches, including the likes of Rick Carlisle and Steve Clifford. The 47-year-old is thought to have convinced the Rockets by promising an attacking brand of play and a strong family history.

Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

His experience having coached NBA elites such as Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry and Kemba Walker is likely to augur well as he expects to serve the Rockets, who revolve around James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Silas will be the first hire of new general manager Rafael Stone, who replaced Daryl Morey after the end of the season. The Rockets hope that with Silas can convince John Lucas to return to their coaching staff as the franchise wants to build a veteran staff to assist a rookie head coach.

Rockets were sold on Silas' offensive ingenuity, his pedigree w/ Rick Carlisle, Steve Clifford and his father, Paul Silas. Silas has coached some remarkable guards in his NBA career, including Luka Doncic, Kemba Walker, Steph Curry. Now he gets to run offense for Harden-Westbrook https://t.co/52Qfuknilb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

Lucas served as director of player development under D'Antoni in Houston and could have a more prominent role under Silas due to the immense respect he commands in the Rockets set-up. According to Houston Chronicle, the Rockets also has targeted former NBA head coaches Nate McMillan and Jeff Hornacek to assist Silas in his first stint as head coach. An Ivy League graduate, having attended the Browns University, the 47-year-old has built a strong reputation in the league for his even-tempered and likeable style through the years and the Rockets will hope that he can bring the best out of James Harden and co.

Daryl Morey 76ers: Former Rockets GM set for 76ers basketball operations role

The Philadelphia 76ers are in advanced talks on a deal to hire Daryl Morey to oversee the franchise's basketball operations, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is all set to become the new 76ers basketball operations president. Morey has long been a target of 76ers ownership and had almost signed for them in 2018 before signing an extension with the Rockets. Philadelphia are set to retain Elton Brand as general manager, while former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers is all set to be named as their new head coach. Morey stepped down as Rockets GM in the aftermath of their elimination in Orlando, having spent 13 years in Houston.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)