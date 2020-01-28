David Beckham Pens Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant; Says 'His Legacy Will Live On'

Former England footballer David Beckham paid an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant where he called the legendary basketball player a "special athlete, husband, father, and friend." Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

READ: How Kobe Bryant Gave Himself Different Edge On Court With 'Mamba' Mentality

Beckham's tribute

In the long post on his social media, Beckham said that the world had lost "an amazing human being." He also mentioned the commitment showed by Bryant to the sport and recalled how he would watch the games in person just to witness a 'Kobe special' in the final two minutes of the game.

The Manchester United star ended his post by stating that Bryant's legacy will live on and extended love for Bryant's wife, Vanessa and the others who lost their life in the accident.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo also paid tributes to the legendary basketball player. The Argentine said that he did not have words to express the loss and added that it was a pleasure to meet him and spend time with him. Ronaldo, on the other hand, said he was a legend and an inspiration to many.

READ: Kobe Bryant Death: 2-time Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka Pens Heartfelt Letter

According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed and burst into flames amidst foggy conditions above Calabasas on Sunday morning (Monday IST). The official reason for the crash is currently under investigation.

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not among those on board the chopper, according to reports. However, their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna was also among those dead, reports TMZ. Furthermore, various reports also confirm that Kobe Bryant and his daughter were on their way to a basketball game when the incident took place. The victims included another basketball player and their parent, who are yet to be identified.

Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With A Video; Watch

Kobe Bryant excelled for two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and featuring in 18 All-Star Games before announcing retirement following the 2016 season.

The stunning death of the shooting guard came just hours after he toasted fellow NBA icon and current Laker LeBron James for passing him for third place on the league’s all-time scoring list. Kobe Bryant was considered the favourite to be installed into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, set to be announced next month.

(image credits: instagram.com/davidbeckham)

READ: Bryant On His Childhood Ambition To Become A Footballer - Archive