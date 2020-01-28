Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With A Video; Watch

Rapper Snoop Dogg paid his tributes to Kobe Bryant via a video on Twitter on Tuesday morning. The legendary basketball player passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday afternoon in the USA.

READ: US President Donald Trump, His Family, Offers Condolences Over Kobe Bryant's Death

Snoop's tribute

In the video, Dogg and Bryant are seen having a casual, fun time watching different basketball pictures, as multiple cameras are seen recording their interaction in the background.

Love is love how much I loved this man I’m so glad he knew 🌹😰💯🔥. K. B. G. G. 🙏🏾💖 pic.twitter.com/g7O63TktQC — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 27, 2020

Bryant's death has sent shockwaves around the world, with tributes pouring in from individuals across different backgrounds - sports, politics, media, films, etc.

READ: Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Bryant Also Killed In Devastating Helicopter Crash: Report

According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed and burst into flames amidst foggy conditions above Calabasas on Sunday morning (Monday IST). The official reason for the crash is currently under investigation.

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not among those on board the chopper, according to reports. However, their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna was also among those dead, reports TMZ.

Furthermore, various reports also confirm that Kobe Bryant and his daughter were on their way to a basketball game when the incident took place. The victims included another basketball player and their parent, who are yet to be identified.

Kobe Bryant excelled for two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and featuring in 18 All-Star Games before announcing retirement following the 2016 season.

The stunning death of the shooting guard came just hours after he toasted fellow NBA icon and current Laker LeBron James for passing him for third place on the league’s all-time scoring list. Kobe Bryant was considered the favourite to be installed into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, set to be announced next month.

READ: Kobe Bryant Dead: Raptors, Spurs Both Take 24-second Violations In Honour Of Lakers Legend

A large number of fans gathered at the Staples Center, the home of the LA Lakers in Los Angeles to pay tributes. Chants of "Kobe!" and "MVP! MVP!" were heard. Fans also placed candles and handwritten letters. A sort of impromptu Kobe Bryant memorial, therefore, was also created at the Center.

(Image credits: AP)

READ: Bryant Hailed As 'true Olympic Champion' By IOC President