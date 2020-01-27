How Kobe Bryant Gave Himself Different Edge On Court With 'Mamba' Mentality

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter accident in California on Sunday. According to reports, Kobe Bryant was headed to one of Gianna's basketball games. The crash occurred during foggy weather conditions and is currently under investigation. NBA fans and players immediately reached out, offering condolences to Bryant and his family.

Kobe Bryant death: Why is Kobe called Mamba?

NBA players and fans often referred to Kobe Bryant as the Black Mamba. In recent years, the name has been shortened to just Mamba. The name Black Mamba actually originates from an alter ego Bryant himself created to give himself a different edge on while playing on the court. He even gave a detailed explanation for the origin of the name in the documentary called 'Muse'.

In an interview with a magazine, Bryant had revealed that he did so to separate himself. He felt that there were a lot of things surrounding him at once and everything became very confusing for him. In order to organize everything, Kobe Bryant created 'The Black Mamba'.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Southern California, on Sunday.



Here’s what they did for women’s basketball #RIPMamba #RIPKobeByrant #RIPGigiBryant pic.twitter.com/zGWNLtzusT — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 27, 2020

He even explained the process behind creating his Mamba Mentality. According to Bryant, he wanted to destroy everyone on the court and needed to let out all his pent up frustration. He wanted nothing to get in his way and was determined to let nothing stop him. Kobe Bryant wrote about the Mamba mentality in his book of the same name.

Kobe Bryant death: The world pays tribute to the Black Mamba

Kobe Bryant fans gathered around Staples Center, where the Grammys were being held. While the award show was going on, an impromptu memorial was also created for the Black Mamba. The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors stopped their game to honour Kobe Bryant, committing a violation of 24 seconds. 24 was Bryant's jersey number for the second half of his career. Dallas Mavericks also paid a tribute to him, stating that no player will ever wear the No.24 jersey in his honour.

Kobe Bryant dead: The Lakers legend's NBA career

Kobe Bryant played with the Lakers for two decades, starting as an 18-year-old rookie in 1996. Bryant retired in 2016, third on the all-time NBA scoring list. He had five NBA championships to his name, winning the NBA MVP award in 2008. Bryant had a career average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Kobe Bryant even paired up with LeBron James for the Olympics, winning the country two gold medals in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

Kobe Bryant death: Mamba Sports Academy is based on the Mamba mentality

The Mamba Sports Academy is a facility formed by Kobe Bryant to help people activate and unlock their fullest potential. The academy was formed in 2018 and uses Kobe Bryant's mentality as one of its objectives. Mamba Sports Academy operates three distinct business units – Sport-specific physical training academies, a sports-focused venture lab, and a charitable foundation called the Mamba Sports Foundation.

