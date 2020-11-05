DeAndre Ayton Gets Back Inked With New 'DOMINAYTON' Tattoo; Fans Have Mixed Reactions

Phoenix Suns centre DeAndre Ayton is known for several unique tattoos he's gotten over the years. This includes his lion head with wings tattoo on his chest, along with his "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" tattoo – his mom’s favourite Bible scripture. This time, the 22-year-old got a new tattoo done, which has left his followers and fans confused and impressed at the same time.

DeAndre Ayton tattoo is a wordplay on Ayton and domination

Ayton's new tattoo, shared by tattoo artist Joshua Noel, spells "DOMINAYTON" – a combination of domination and Ayton. His current Instagram name reads the same. While the photo was shared online, the Suns centre is yet to share a photo of the tattoo by himself.

Fans shared a mixed reaction for the tattoo. While some pointed out the obvious difficulty reading it, some were confused over why he got it tattooed. "Looks like a cat was using his back as a ball of yarn," one fan wrote.

Fans react to the new DeAndre Ayton tattoo

Man got a dominayton tattoo pic.twitter.com/HcY7tcA5wz — Death (@PoolxDeath) November 5, 2020

what in the fuck pic.twitter.com/pLA6HP8ENW — Skip Bayless Burner (@okcsucksass) November 5, 2020

Looks like a cat was using his back as a ball of yarn. — Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 (@RichStapless) November 5, 2020

I thought this was a shout to Denzel Washington’s character in Glory — Frank Zapdos (@MNH_JohnnyCasey) November 5, 2020

the fuck does that say he tryna spawn a demon or something — Matt (@ThybulleWRLD) November 5, 2020

DeAndre Ayton stats

Ayton, the Round 1 No.1 pick in 2018, has played two seasons in the NBA now. Along with Devin Booker, Ayton has also been crucial for the team during the 2019-20 season, scoring some impressive numbers. This season, Ayton averaged a double-double by scoring 18.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting an impressive 54.6% from the field.

DeAndre Ayton contract

In 2018, Ayton signed a three-year contract with the Suns worth $27,746,280. His annual salary, as per Spotrac, is $9,248,760. For the upcoming 2020-21 season, Ayton will earn a base salary of $10,018,200.

DeAndre Ayton net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ayton is worth $5 million. If he plays with the Suns for four seasons, he will be the first NBA rookie to earn $40 million in four years. In 2018, Ayton also signed a sponsorship deal with Puma.

