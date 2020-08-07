Devin Booker Says Bryant Is With Him 'everyday' After Dropping Series Of Epic Performances

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker grew up as a Kobe Bryant fan. He started playing for the Suns in 2016, the same year Bryant retired. Booker received a chance to play with the late Los Angeles Lakers legend during which he dropped 28 points against the Lakers. Bryant, impressed with Booker's game, talked to him and signed a pair of shoes with an inspirational message – Be legendary.

Devin Booker on remembering Kobe Bryant

After recording 20 points against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday (Friday IST), Booker spoke about Bryant's influence on him. The 23-year-old guard said he has been following Bryant's advice. He got the phrase tattooed on him and writes 'Be Legendary' on his Nike sneakers before every game at the NBA bubble. Booker's performance helped the Suns remain undefeated (4-0) at the bubble at Walt Disney World.

While speaking to reporters, Booker spoke about Bryant still inspiring him every day. “Kobe’s with me every day. You guys see what I put on my shoes with the ‘Be Legendary.’ It’s a reminder," Booker explained. The Phoenix Suns star drew comparisons to Bryant after his turnaround buzzer-beater against the Los Angeles Clippers. He's currently averaging 28 points per game for the restart while shooting 40% from the three-point range. The Suns, after four straight wins, are placed tenth in the Western Conference.

Kobe Bryant's gift to Devin Booker

Devin Booker points against Lakers and Kobe Bryant, Devin Booker stats

Booker's only encounter with Bryant was on March 23, 2016, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Booker scored a game-high 28 points as the Suns took down the Lakers 119-107. Bryant, who would retire around a month later, scored 17 points during the game.

In March 2017, Booker scored 70 points against the Boston Celtics. After the Suns' loss, Booker spoke to the reporters about Bryant and how the Lakers icon has inspired him to never be content and keep trying. A few months after Bryant's untimely death, ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke about Devin Booker and Kobe Bryant being "very, very close". He added that in the league, the five-time NBA champion lauded Booker's work ethic the most among current NBA players. Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

